Trump Administration Suspends Key U.S. Visas for Nigerians Over Security Concerns

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Here is a clean, AP-style Naija247news rewrite, tightened, structured, and suitable for homepage or Google News placement:

ABUJA, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) — The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping new travel restrictions on Nigerian nationals, suspending access to key visa categories that account for the vast majority of Nigerians’ travel to the United States for business, tourism, and education.

Under a presidential proclamation published Tuesday on the White House website, Nigerians are barred from entering the U.S. as immigrants and on several non-immigrant visas, including B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), combined B-1/B-2, F (academic studies), M (vocational studies), and J (exchange programmes).

“These categories represent the bulk of visas issued annually by U.S. consular authorities in Nigeria,” the proclamation stated. “The entry into the United States of nationals of Nigeria as immigrants, and as nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas, is hereby suspended.”

Security, Overstay Concerns Cited

The Trump administration said the decision was driven by security concerns and difficulties in vetting travellers, citing Nigeria’s prolonged insurgency and terrorism challenges.

“Radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State operate freely in certain parts of Nigeria, which creates substantial screening and vetting difficulties,” the White House said.

The proclamation also referenced U.S. visa compliance data, noting that Nigeria recorded a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56% and an overstay rate of 11.90% for F, M, and J visas, according to the U.S. Overstay Report.

U.S. consular officers in Nigeria have additionally been instructed to shorten the validity of any remaining non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians “to the extent permitted by law.”

Diplomatic Tensions, Ongoing Engagement

The restrictions come weeks after Washington redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over religious freedom. Nigerian authorities have repeatedly rejected claims that religious persecution drives the country’s insecurity, arguing instead that violence is rooted in broader criminality, banditry, and insurgency.

Despite the new measures, diplomatic engagement has continued. On Monday, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills met with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to discuss bilateral relations and areas of mutual concern.

Restrictions Extended to Other Countries

Nigeria is among 15 countries facing partial U.S. travel restrictions under the new proclamation. Others include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The White House said the restrictions take effect from January 1 and apply only to foreign nationals outside the United States who did not hold valid visas on the effective date.

“The limitations imposed by this proclamation are necessary to reduce overstay rates, enforce immigration laws, and advance national security and counterterrorism objectives,” the statement said.

Lawful permanent residents, holders of diplomatic visas, athletes participating in major international events, and certain special immigrant visa holders are exempt. The U.S. also granted exemptions to persecuted ethnic and religious minorities from Iran.

Full Travel Bans on Five Countries

In addition to partial restrictions, the U.S. imposed full travel bans on Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Syria, and Sudan, citing unreliable civil documentation, weak criminal record systems, corruption, and instability that complicate vetting processes.

The proclamation also announced a ban on passports issued by the Palestinian Authority, referencing the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and security concerns in Gaza.

The latest measures expand earlier travel bans announced in June, when the Trump administration imposed full restrictions on 12 countries and heightened limits on several others.