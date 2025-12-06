Trump Administration Expands Travel Ban to Over 30 Countries Following National Guard Shooting

December 5, 2025 | Washington, D.C. The Trump administration announced plans to expand its travel ban to more than 30 countries, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed Thursday, following the shooting of two National Guard members last month. The announcement adds a new layer to immigration restrictions already targeting certain nations.

The original travel ban, implemented in June, barred citizens from 12 countries and restricted access for people from seven others. Secretary Noem said President Donald Trump is currently evaluating additional countries to include in the expanded restrictions, but she did not specify which ones.

“If they don’t have a stable government there, if they don’t have a country that can sustain itself and tell us who those individuals are and help us vet them, why should we allow people from that country to come here to the United States?” Noem told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

The new expansion comes amid heightened scrutiny of immigration policies following the Nov. 26 shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan immigrant, has been charged with first-degree murder after one of the victims, West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, died of her injuries. The second victim, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, remains critically injured. Lakanwal has pleaded not guilty.

The administration has defended the travel ban expansion as a national security measure, citing the need for more stringent vetting. Critics, however, argue that the measures unfairly punish immigrants who have already undergone extensive screening.

In addition to the travel ban, the administration has implemented a series of immigration restrictions in the past week, including halting asylum decisions, pausing processing of immigration-related benefits for individuals from the 19 previously restricted countries, and stopping visa issuance for Afghan nationals who assisted U.S. military operations.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also announced that work permits for certain applicants, including refugees and asylees, will now have shorter validity periods. Beneficiaries will be required to reapply more frequently, undergoing additional vetting as part of the new measures.

The expanded travel ban and related policies mark a continued hardline approach by the Trump administration, which critics argue will create uncertainty and fear among immigrant communities, even as U.S. authorities maintain these actions are necessary for national security.

The Department of Homeland Security did not provide a timeline for when the expanded travel restrictions will take effect.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.