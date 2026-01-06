Troops Rescue Retired Colonel After Kidnap Ordeal in Plateau, Launch Manhunt for Suspects

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have successfully rescued a retired senior Army officer, Colonel Ajanaku (retd.), who was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Monday in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. The daring rescue operation was confirmed in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army’s official X handle on Tuesday.

Naija247News gathered that the retired officer was kidnapped around 12:45 a.m. from his residence opposite the Salvation Army Church along Rukuba Road. Security operatives attached to Sectors 1 and 3 of Operation Enduring Peace reportedly responded swiftly to a distress call and immediately trailed the abductors through the Wildlife Park axis, tracking their movements along the escape route.

According to the Army statement, the kidnappers later contacted the victim’s wife at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday and demanded a ransom of ₦200 million. Naija247News understands that the criminals also issued threats to kill the retired officer if troops did not halt their search operations, apparently rattled by the mounting security pressure.

Faced with the threats, the troops reportedly switched tactics, adopting covert surveillance and intelligence-led manoeuvres. This strategic shift, Naija247News reports, paid off when the soldiers successfully rescued the victim at about 5:30 p.m. on January 5, 2026, near the Rafiki Axis in Bassa LGA — without any ransom being paid.

The Army confirmed that Colonel Ajanaku is currently receiving medical attention at the Operation Enduring Peace Medical Centre and is in stable condition. He is also expected to provide intelligence that will support ongoing follow-up operations aimed at dismantling the kidnap network.

Meanwhile, Naija247News gathered that troops have intensified combing operations across surrounding forests and suspected hideouts in a bid to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent further security breaches in the area.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across its joint operations areas, assuring residents that criminal groups will continue to face sustained pressure and disruption.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.