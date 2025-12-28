Troops Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Motorcycles After Fierce Gun Battle on Kano–Katsina Border

Troops of the Joint Task Force Faruruwa have rescued an abducted victim during a coordinated security operation conducted in the early hours of Sunday along the volatile Kano–Katsina border corridor. The operation, carried out by soldiers from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Yankwada, followed credible intelligence about the movement of armed bandits into the Kano axis.

Naija247News gathered that the troops received a tip-off at about 1:00am indicating that the bandits were advancing from the Daurawa and Kira areas of Katsina State. Acting swiftly, the soldiers mobilised a fighting patrol and proceeded to the Ungwan Dogo and Ungwan Tudu settlements, where they eventually made contact with the armed criminals.

According to Naija247News, the Army Public Relations Officer of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Kano, Maj. Zubair Babatunde, confirmed that the troops engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of gunfire. The criminals were reportedly overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the soldiers and fled in disarray toward Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Naija247News understands that during the encounter, the troops successfully rescued a kidnap victim identified as 38-year-old Rabiu Alhaji Halilu. He was said to have sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while in captivity and was immediately evacuated to the JTF Faruruwa Medical Centre, where he is currently receiving treatment.

In addition to the rescue, Naija247News reports that the soldiers recovered three motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing bandits, along with an undisclosed number of cattle suspected to have been stolen during earlier raids. Security sources say the recovery is expected to aid ongoing investigations into the movement and logistics of the criminal gang.

Maj. Babatunde further disclosed that troops have intensified patrols across border communities to forestall renewed attacks and reassure residents of sustained military presence. He noted that the operation reflects the Nigerian Army’s determination to restore safety in areas threatened by kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

Naija247News gathered that communities along the border corridor have welcomed the swift response by security forces, as bandit activity has disrupted livelihoods and heightened fears in recent months.

Meanwhile, Naija247News understands that security agencies are urging the public to continue sharing actionable intelligence, stressing that timely information remains critical to intercepting bandit movements and rescuing abducted victims.

Naija247News reports that the latest success forms part of ongoing nationwide security operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and restoring peace to rural communities across northern Nigeria.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.