Troops Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims in Kano’s Tsanyawa, Four Still Missing

KANO, Nov. 30, 2025 (Naija247news) –Troops of Operation MESA under the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued seven kidnapped victims during a late-night operation in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, following a distress call reporting bandit activities in Yankamaye Cikin Gari village.

According to military sources, the joint team—comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police—responded at about 2300 hours on 29 November after receiving reports that armed bandits had invaded the community.

Troops made immediate contact with the armed group and rescued seven kidnapped victims, although the assailants killed a 60-year-old woman before security forces arrived. Following the initial rescue, soldiers pursued the fleeing bandits along their withdrawal route toward Rimaye, engaging them with sustained firepower and recovering more victims.

Military authorities confirmed that four abducted persons remain unaccounted for, as search-and-rescue operations continue.

The fleeing bandits were last believed to be moving toward Kankia Local Government Area in Katsina State, prompting additional tracking efforts across adjoining security sectors.

The Commander of 3 Brigade commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism. He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing counter-banditry operations.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.