Troops Rescue 5 Kidnap Victims, Recover Bodies in Kogi Forest

Abuja, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigerian Army troops conducting anti-kidnapping operations in Kogi State have rescued five abducted victims and recovered decomposing bodies during a clearance operation in Lokoja Local Government Area.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that troops from Obajana and Kabba patrol bases launched a fighting patrol to Ankomi village in the Adankolo area of Lokoja, acting on reliable intelligence.

The source said the patrol discovered that the village, previously occupied by bandits, had been destroyed and abandoned.

“Troops extended the operation to the river line, where three women and two children were intercepted. Preliminary debriefing confirmed they were victims of the Ayetoro Kiri kidnap incident,” the source said.

“Troops further explored the area and discovered two decomposing bodies suspected to be abducted persons. One corpse was evacuated, while efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining remains,” he added.

The rescued victims are receiving medical attention at Fisayo Hospital in Obajana, while the deceased woman was deposited at St. Joseph Mortuary in Kabba.

Debriefing of the rescued victims is ongoing to support efforts to locate other abductees. The source noted that the general security situation in the area remains calm but unpredictable.

He added that troop morale and operational efficiency remain high, with ongoing operations to rescue additional victims.

Naija247news Staff Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.