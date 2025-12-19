Troops rescue 20 kidnapped victims, nab suspects

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 11 kidnapped victims and recovered arms and other items in coordinated operations across the North-West and North-Central.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the successes were recorded under Operations Fansan Yamma, MESA, Enduring Peace (OPEP) and Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

The source said the troops operating under Operation Fansan Yamma, rescued two truck drivers abducted along the Magami–Gusau road in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

It said that the terrorists were forced to abandon the victims during a hot pursuit by troops through their withdrawal routes.

“In Sokoto State, troops recovered an AK-47 rifle abandoned on a farmland at Garin Hilo village, Sabon Birni LGA, following actionable intelligence from locals.

“Similarly, under Operation MESA, troops, working with vigilantes, rescued nine kidnapped victims in Kogi and Kwara States.

“Three farmers abducted at Ojiwo Egume community in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi, were rescued alongside a motorcycle.

”(Also), six villagers kidnapped at Ikosin village, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara, were freed after a hot pursuit that forced the kidnappers to flee and abandon two motorcycles.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue four other victims abducted at Owa Onire in Ifelodun LGA during a road project,” it said.

The source said the troops had suspended operations in Taraba to restore peace and order in troubled areas as well as other parts of the country.(