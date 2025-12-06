Troops rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Enugu–Benue border forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation UDO KA have rescued 14 kidnapped travelers during a decisive clearance operation in Orokam Forest, which borders Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and Ogbadigbo in Benue. A military source revealed to the News Agency of Nigeria that the victims were abducted while returning from a burial over the weekend.

According to the source, the operation was launched on Friday following credible intelligence gathered by troops and local vigilance groups. The kidnappers reportedly opened fire as the security team advanced, but they were swiftly subdued by superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their captives and flee into the forest.

Preliminary findings indicate that the abducted individuals were taken from two communities, Ezimo Agu in Udenu LGA of Enugu State and Orokam in Ogbadigbo LGA of Benue, before being held in different sections of the dense forested area.

The rescued victims have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in Udenu Division for profiling and eventual reunification with their families. The source added that troops have since intensified patrols across the axis to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to sustaining ongoing operations nationwide to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.