Troops kill 14 terrorists, intercept ransom in nationwide operations

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) Troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded major operational gains nationwide, killing no fewer than 14 terrorists and intercepted N9 million ransom in the last 48 hours.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops also apprehended several suspects and rescued many kidnapped victims in coordinated operations across multiple theatres.

In the North-East, he said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained offensive actions in Borno and Yobe States, killing 11 ISWAP/JAS terrorists in ambushes, fighting patrols and follow-up exploitation operations in Bama, Konduga and Guzamala Local Government Areas.

He added that weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, bicycles and terrorist logistics, including energy drinks and food items were recovered.

According to him, troops also arrested three suspected ISWAP/JAS collaborators, including logistics suppliers intercepted along the Konduga–Bama road, with 700 packs of energy drinks, mobile phones and cash recovered.

In the North-West, the source said the troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA engaged terrorists in Zurmi and Maradun Local Government Areas of Zamfara, forcing them to retreat into surrounding bushes.

“In a major breakthrough, troops in Kaduna State intercepted a vehicle conveying N9 million ransom, meant for the release of six kidnapped children abducted in Katsina State,” he said.

The source said the troops in the North-Central foiled kidnapping attempts and rescued victims in Plateau, Nasarawa and Taraba.

He said that several victims were freed after kidnappers fled on sighting troops, while five suspected kidnappers were arrested in Kaduna State, adding that efforts were ongoing to rescue other abducted persons and apprehend fleeing criminals.

In the South-South, he said the troops conducting anti-illegal bunkering operations in Akwa Ibom uncovered about 600 litres of illegally refined AGO, which was handled in line with operational directives.

The source reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to sustaining relentless operations to dismantle terrorist networks, curb criminality and protect lives and property across the country. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

