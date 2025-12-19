Troops foil terrorists’ infiltration attempt into Bitta, kill key fighters

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have foiled an early-morning attempt by terrorists operating from the Mandara Mountains to infiltrate Bitta, neutralising several insurgents and dealing a significant blow to their operational capability.

Th Media Information Officer, Operation HADIN KAI, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Uba stated that the terrorists were detected at about 12.30 a.m. on Dec. 18 by troops supported with advanced surveillance systems.

According to him, the troops exercised tactical restraint, allowing the terrorists to move into an effective engagement range before unleashing coordinated defensive fire.

He said the encounter led to the neutralisation of several insurgents, including a key terrorist commander and his cameraman.

Uba said that as the surviving terrorists attempted to withdraw, precision air strikes by the Air Component of OPHK were conducted on the retreating elements, further decimating them and disrupting their escape routes.

He added that a thorough exploitation of the area led to the recovery of assorted arms, ammunition and logistics, including a camcorder, AK-47 rifles, bandoliers, handheld radios and 11 AK-47 magazines loaded with rounds.

Other items recovered, he said, are: seven mobile phones, PKT machine guns, belts of PKT and GPMG linked ammunition, as well as motorcycles and bicycles.

He explained that further exploitation revealed multiple blood trails and shallow graves, indicating additional casualties sustained by the terrorists during the encounter and subsequent air strikes.

Uba noted that the morale and fighting efficiency of the troops remained high as operations continued to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure the safety of communities within the area of responsibility.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the Joint Task Force to decisively defeat all terrorist elements and restore lasting peace and stability across the North-East region. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

