Tribalism vs. Federalism: Is Nigeria Truly Democratic After 65 Years of Independence?

At 65 years of independence, Nigeria remains Africa’s most populous nation, rich in diversity, and endowed with abundant human and natural resources. Yet, when it comes to governance and appointments in a so-called federal democracy, many citizens ask: Is Nigeria truly federal, or is it still a tribaltocracy? The question arises each time a key federal position is announced — from ministers to heads of parastatals, regulatory bodies, and even diplomatic appointments.

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 after decades of military rule. The Constitution enshrines federalism, aiming to ensure that all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are fairly represented in governance. Federal character principles, under Section 14(3) and Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution, stipulate that appointments and resources should reflect the country’s diversity, promoting unity and national identity. In theory, every geopolitical zone should see its quota of leadership roles, ensuring ethnic inclusiveness.

However, the reality has often diverged from the ideal. Over the past 24 years of democratic rule, key appointments have frequently favored the president’s ethnic group or region. From ministerial nominees to heads of security agencies, the pattern has often been criticized for favoring tribes, regions, or religious affiliations rather than merit and national balance. Consider the frequent underrepresentation of the Middle Belt in ministerial appointments or critical federal agencies, despite the region being a true microcosm of Nigeria’s ethnic diversity.

Historical patterns reveal that the struggle with tribal appointments is not new. Even during the First Republic, political appointments were heavily influenced by regional dominance. Northern politicians dominated the federal bureaucracy, while the Western and Eastern regions often complained of marginalization. During military regimes, the practice continued, with state governors and service chiefs appointed largely from the ruling junta’s ethnic group. When Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, expectations were high that the federal character principle would correct historical imbalances. Yet, decades later, many Nigerians argue the promise remains unfulfilled.

Recent high-profile appointments illustrate the point. The nomination of Professor Joash Amupitan as INEC Chairman has been widely praised for his competence and integrity. However, commentators have also noted that he is the first from the North-Central region to be nominated, raising questions about why it took over six decades for the region to have a candidate in such a sensitive national post. While expertise and merit are important, true federalism entails rotating leadership and ensuring representation across all zones, not merely favoring a single region every election cycle.

A truly democratic and federal state is measured not only by the presence of elections but by the equitable distribution of power and opportunity. Inclusive governance promotes national cohesion, a sense of ownership, and trust in the system. Conversely, repeated appointments along tribal or ethnic lines risk deepening ethnic cleavages, fuelling discontent, and weakening national identity. Without deliberate rotation and adherence to federal principles, Nigeria risks being perceived as a federation in name but a tribaltocracy in practice.

The implications are clear: when citizens feel excluded from federal appointments, their faith in democracy erodes. The sense of marginalization can manifest in lower civic participation, regional agitation, and even threats to peace and security. Analysts argue that the perception of fairness in appointments is just as critical as the process itself. The credibility of institutions such as INEC, the NNPC, and other federal agencies depends not only on competence but on the perceived neutrality and inclusivity of their leadership.

Experts point out that federal appointments should ideally combine merit with representation. Professor Chijioke Nwafor, a political scientist at the University of Lagos, notes:

“A true federal democracy rotates key positions to reflect the diversity of the nation. Appointing solely from one ethnic or regional group, even if competent, undermines the broader democratic ethos.”

Similarly, Dr. Amina Bello, a governance analyst, emphasizes:

“Federalism is not just about states or zones; it is about building trust. When all groups see themselves in national decision-making, national identity strengthens. Otherwise, democracy risks being reduced to regional favoritism.”

The voices of ordinary Nigerians underscore these concerns. On social media, many lament the lack of inclusion. One user, @MiddleBeltMama, wrote:

“My region keeps being ignored for big appointments. How are we supposed to teach our kids patriotism when our voices are invisible in the nation’s leadership?”

Another, @NaijaObserver, commented wryly:

“Federal character? More like federal favor. If this is democracy, I need a tutorial.”

Yet some citizens remain hopeful. @UnitySeeker_NG tweeted:

“It’s not too late. Federalism can work if leaders genuinely include everyone. Let’s hold them accountable, not just complain online.”

The pattern of tribalistic appointments also extends beyond political offices to parastatals, regulatory bodies, and even diplomatic missions. Over the years, appointments to the NNPC, EFCC, and CBN have often sparked debate over ethnic representation. True federalism requires a careful balance — not simply assigning positions to satisfy quotas but ensuring each region sees tangible leadership roles in governance.

Critics argue that the lack of proportional inclusion perpetuates regional distrust and undermines national unity. For Nigeria to flourish as a democratic and federal state, its leaders must embrace meritocracy without sacrificing equitable representation. Policies should be deliberately structured to rotate appointments, recognize diverse contributions, and promote cohesion across the federation.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s 65-year journey has witnessed enormous challenges in translating federal principles into practice. While democracy has returned, the recurrent pattern of tribalistic appointments undermines national unity and the credibility of federal institutions. A truly democratic federation should integrate competence, merit, and ethnic inclusivity, ensuring that all regions and communities participate meaningfully in governance.

As Nigeria continues to mature politically, the nation’s leaders must ask themselves: Are appointments serving national interests and fostering unity, or merely rewarding regional and ethnic loyalties? The answer will determine whether Nigeria can truly call itself a federal democratic state, or remain a federation in name only.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.