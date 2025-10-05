Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

“Transparency Is the Heart of Good Governance,” Says BPSR DG as Nigeria Launches 2025 Integrity Index

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has unveiled the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) — a key instrument designed to strengthen accountability, openness, and ethical governance across Nigeria’s public institutions.

Speaking at the official launch in Abuja, the Director-General of the BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, said the annual Index remains one of Nigeria’s most important tools for promoting transparency and public trust in government operations.

“This annual event remains one of the most important platforms for promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity within our public institutions,” Arabi said. “The TII is not just about numbers or rankings; it is about building a culture of openness and responsibility that inspires public trust.”

Now in its fifth edition, the 2025 Index evaluates the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across five key indicators — financial management, control of corruption, open procurement, citizens’ engagement, and human resource inclusion.

The assessment was conducted in partnership with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), with the aim of reinforcing good governance and institutional integrity within the public sector.

Arabi emphasized that the initiative aligns with the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR 2021–2025) and complements the efforts of Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption bodies — including the ICPC and EFCC.

“The Transparency and Integrity Index supports Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and strengthens our implementation of the Freedom of Information Act,” he added.

He also acknowledged the support of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, development partners, and civil society organizations who have contributed to sustaining the project’s impact.

“Together, we are building stronger institutions for a more accountable and prosperous Nigeria,” Arabi declared.

Since its inception, the Transparency and Integrity Index has served as a benchmark for public sector performanceand a guide for institutional reform, helping to shape Nigeria’s progress toward open governance and citizen accountability.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Says “ECOWAS Court Must Be Reformed to Enhance Access to Justice”
Next article
“Israel Must Respond with Reciprocal Measures,” Says South Africa on Hamas Hostage Release
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Jonathan Should Not Contest, He Will Be Defeated by Tinubu,” Says Jandor

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos — The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement,...

ACF faults alleged attempt to sabotage Dangote refinery, backs FG’s intervention

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep concern...

“Jonathan Is Considering ADC if Given the Ticket,” Says Party Source Ahead of 2027 Elections

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is reportedly considering aligning with...

“If You’re Here Illegally, You Will Be Deported: Kemi Badenoch Unveils Radical Borders Plan Targeting 150,000 Migrants Annually”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the UK Conservative Party, has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Jonathan Should Not Contest, He Will Be Defeated by Tinubu,” Says Jandor

National Politics 0
Lagos — The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement,...

ACF faults alleged attempt to sabotage Dangote refinery, backs FG’s intervention

Top Stories 0
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep concern...

“Jonathan Is Considering ADC if Given the Ticket,” Says Party Source Ahead of 2027 Elections

National Politics 0
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is reportedly considering aligning with...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria