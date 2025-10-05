“Transparency Is the Heart of Good Governance,” Says BPSR DG as Nigeria Launches 2025 Integrity Index

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has unveiled the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) — a key instrument designed to strengthen accountability, openness, and ethical governance across Nigeria’s public institutions.

Speaking at the official launch in Abuja, the Director-General of the BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, said the annual Index remains one of Nigeria’s most important tools for promoting transparency and public trust in government operations.

“This annual event remains one of the most important platforms for promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity within our public institutions,” Arabi said. “The TII is not just about numbers or rankings; it is about building a culture of openness and responsibility that inspires public trust.”

Now in its fifth edition, the 2025 Index evaluates the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across five key indicators — financial management, control of corruption, open procurement, citizens’ engagement, and human resource inclusion.

The assessment was conducted in partnership with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), with the aim of reinforcing good governance and institutional integrity within the public sector.

Arabi emphasized that the initiative aligns with the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR 2021–2025) and complements the efforts of Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption bodies — including the ICPC and EFCC.

“The Transparency and Integrity Index supports Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and strengthens our implementation of the Freedom of Information Act,” he added.

He also acknowledged the support of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, development partners, and civil society organizations who have contributed to sustaining the project’s impact.

“Together, we are building stronger institutions for a more accountable and prosperous Nigeria,” Arabi declared.

Since its inception, the Transparency and Integrity Index has served as a benchmark for public sector performanceand a guide for institutional reform, helping to shape Nigeria’s progress toward open governance and citizen accountability.

