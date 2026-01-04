Tragedy on Yobe Waterway as 25 Feared Dead, 14 Missing in Canoe Disaster

At least 25 people are feared dead following a tragic canoe mishap in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State on Saturday evening, with 14 passengers still declared missing and 13 others rescued alive.

Naija247News gathered that the ill-fated canoe was conveying 52 passengers from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru when it capsized at about 7:48 p.m. Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were returning from fishing, farming and trading activities when the vessel overturned mid-journey.

Confirming the development, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Mohammed Goje, disclosed that a distress alert was received shortly after the incident, prompting the immediate mobilisation of emergency response teams. “Preliminary reports available to us indicate that 52 persons were on board the canoe before it capsized, resulting in confirmed fatalities, rescues, and some passengers still missing,” he said.

Naija247News understands that coordinated search and rescue operations are currently underway involving rescue officers from Bade and Nguru LGAs, security agencies and volunteer divers from local communities. Authorities say efforts are being intensified to account for all missing passengers while survivors are receiving medical treatment and humanitarian support.

As of press time, 25 bodies have reportedly been recovered from the waterway, while 13 survivors are being stabilised. However, 14 passengers remain unaccounted for, heightening concerns among families and residents in the affected communities.

Naija247News gathered that the tragic accident has again drawn attention to the lack of safety standards and regulatory oversight on many rural waterways, where wooden canoes are often overloaded and poorly equipped for night-time travel. Residents say such accidents, though common, rarely receive national visibility until high casualty figures are recorded.

Local authorities have appealed for calm, assuring that every resource is being deployed to locate the missing victims. Emergency management officials have also urged boat operators to adhere strictly to safety guidelines in order to prevent future disasters.

Meanwhile, condolences continue to pour in as the state mourns what is now one of the most devastating inland water accidents in recent years. Naija247News reports that the rescue mission remains ongoing, with hopes that more survivors may yet be found.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.