Traditional ruler donates N1m to support Tinubu’s reelection

Naija247news reports that Alhaji Idris Musa, Agaba of Jiwa in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has donated ₦1 million to the FCT Renewed Hope Ambassadors in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 reelection bid.

The donation was made on Wednesday when the group, led by its Coordinator, Adamu Abdullahi, paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler in his palace.

Musa praised President Tinubu’s leadership style and commended his choice of Minister Nyesom Wike, noting that the appointment had accelerated development across the FCT.

He declared total support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition and pledged to mobilise his subjects, stating that the FCT must show gratitude for what he described as inclusive governance and increased political recognition under the current administration.

Speaking earlier, Abdullahi highlighted Tinubu’s deliberate efforts to reposition the FCT through key infrastructural projects, policy reforms, and leadership inclusiveness.

He stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with traditional institutions to deepen grassroots mobilisation across the territory. Abdullahi also sought the ruler’s permission to engage village heads and community leaders within the Jiwa chiefdom to boost support for the President.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.