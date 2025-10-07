Menu
“Trade Fair Demolitions Are Legal – Tokunbo Wahab counters Senator Umeh’s federal property claims”

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

LAGOS – The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has taken a swipe at critics of the demolitions at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex, warning that not everyone has the authority to question the state’s actions.

Wahab was responding to comments by Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central and former APGA National Chairman, who described the demolitions as unlawful. In a recent interview with Channels TV, Umeh argued that the Trade Fair Complex is a federal property, managed by the Trade Fair Management Board, and therefore beyond the jurisdiction of the Lagos State Government.

“The Trade Fair Complex is a federal establishment where the Lagos State Government moved in with heavy machinery to destroy people’s properties and investments without justification,” Umeh said. “Federal lands are managed by federal agencies, not state governments. Such properties are recorded in the Federal Land Registry in Ikoyi, not in the Lagos Land Registry in Alausa.”

Reacting via his X handle, Wahab dismissed Umeh’s claims. He insisted that any property within Lagos State falls under state jurisdiction, arguing that the Trade Fair is not a sovereign enclave. Wahab stressed that while the Trade Fair Complex Board may manage leases, tenancies, and commercial activities, any construction, alteration, or development still requires Lagos State planning approval.

He also questioned whether it was illegal when South East governors, including Alex Otti of Abia State and Charles Soludo of Anambra State, carried out demolitions of structures in their jurisdictions, highlighting what he described as a double standard.

The controversy has reignited debates over federal versus state authority in property management and urban planning, particularly in high-profile commercial areas in Lagos.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

