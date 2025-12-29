Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty Smashes ₦380m in 11 Days at Box Office

Lagos — Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has recorded another major commercial success as her latest film, Oversabi Aunty, has grossed over ₦380 million within just 11 days of its cinema release.

Box office figures released by FilmOne Entertainment on Monday showed that the movie has earned ₦382,897,436as of 3:00 p.m. on December 29, 2025, cementing its place among the biggest Nollywood releases of the year.

In a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, FilmOne described the film’s run as an “Oversabi box office takeover,” noting that the movie emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the weekend across Nigerian cinemas.

Strong Opening, Sustained Momentum

According to FilmOne, Oversabi Aunty also delivered Nollywood’s second-highest opening weekend of 2025, reflecting strong audience turnout and sustained momentum since its debut.

“Oversabi Aunty with an Oversabi box office takeover! World Best for a reason!!! Thank you, West Africa, for showing up big!” the distributor wrote.

The cinema chain described audience response to the film as “unreal,” urging movie lovers to continue supporting the title in theatres nationwide.

Another Commercial Win for Toyin Abraham

The latest box office milestone further reinforces Toyin Abraham’s reputation as one of Nollywood’s most bankable stars, following a string of commercially successful releases in recent years.

Industry analysts say the film’s rapid climb at the box office highlights the growing appetite for locally produced, star-driven Nollywood content, even amid rising ticket prices and economic pressures.

Star-Studded Cast

Oversabi Aunty boasts an ensemble cast featuring:

Toyin Abraham

Mike Ezuruonye

Efe Irele

Jemima Osunde

Dike Osinachi (Kidbaby)

Adebowale Adedayo (Adedamee)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, among others

The film’s strong performance adds to a competitive year for Nollywood cinemas, which has already seen multiple productions cross significant revenue milestones.

With its current momentum, industry watchers believe Oversabi Aunty could push even higher in the coming weeks as the holiday cinema season continues.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.