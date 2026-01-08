Toronto Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Over Killing of University Student

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Canadian authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man, Babatunde Afuwape, in connection with the brutal killing of a 20-year-old university student, Shivank Avasthi, an incident that has sparked renewed concern over violent crime involving young people in North America.

Naija247News gathered that the suspect, a resident of Toronto, was taken into custody following weeks of intensive investigation by the Toronto Police Service. Afuwape has been formally charged with murder over the incident, which reportedly occurred on December 23, 2025, in Canada. The victim, identified as Shivank Avasthi, was said to be a full-time university student whose death has left family members, friends, and the academic community in deep shock.

In an official statement released on Monday via its verified X (formerly Twitter) account, the Toronto Police Service confirmed the arrest and charge. “Babatunde Afuwape, 28, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with the murder of university student 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi on December 23, 2025,” the statement read.

Naija247News understands that while the police have confirmed the arrest, investigators have deliberately withheld specific details surrounding the circumstances of the killing, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation. However, law enforcement authorities disclosed that they believe the suspect may have interacted with several individuals on the day the incident occurred.

According to the police, investigators are particularly interested in speaking with members of the public who may have had contact with Afuwape or observed unusual activities around the time of the incident. “We believe more people may have interacted with the accused on that day,” the police stated, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Naija247News reports that the Toronto Police Service emphasized that even seemingly insignificant details could prove crucial to piecing together the events leading to the student’s death. Members of the public were encouraged to provide information directly to the police or through anonymous tip channels to aid the investigation.

The arrest has generated widespread attention, especially within university circles and immigrant communities, as discussions intensify around campus safety and urban crime prevention. Naija247News gathered that tributes have continued to pour in for Avasthi, with students and community members calling for justice and improved security measures to protect young people.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.