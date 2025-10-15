Tories Split Over Kemi Badenoch’s Leadership as Poll Shows Calls for Change Ahead of 2029 UK Election

The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom is facing renewed internal turmoil as a new YouGov poll reveals that nearly half of its members want Kemi Badenoch replaced as party leader ahead of the next general election, scheduled for August 2029.

The findings come amid deep divisions within the ruling party and growing unease over Badenoch’s leadership following the Conservatives’ dismal performance in the May 2025 local elections — their worst result in three decades.

Party Confidence Wanes After Poor Election Performance

According to the YouGov survey of 652 Conservative Party members, 50 percent of respondents said they do not want Badenoch to lead the party into the next general election, compared to 46 percent who still support her.

While Badenoch retains a majority of favorable personal ratings — with 70 percent of respondents viewing her positively — nearly 37 percent say she is performing poorly as leader, highlighting an erosion of confidence even among her base.

The split reflects mounting frustration over the Conservatives’ dismal 15 percent share of the vote in the May local elections — the party’s lowest since 1995 — which left many local councils under Labour control and intensified pressure on Badenoch’s leadership.

A Divided Party Grapples With Identity and Direction

Once heralded as a modernizing figure capable of reconnecting the party with disillusioned younger voters and minorities, Kemi Badenoch, 44, now faces discontent from within both the centrist and right-wing factions of her party.

Some senior Conservatives accuse her of prioritizing divisive cultural issues over core economic concerns such as cost of living, taxation, and public service funding. Others argue she has failed to capitalize on Labour’s vulnerabilities under Keir Starmer, instead alienating swing voters in marginal constituencies.

A Conservative MP who spoke to Naija247news’ London bureau said, “There’s admiration for her intellect and energy, but many feel the party has lost its sense of purpose under her watch. We’re running out of time to correct course before the next election.”

Rivals and Potential Successors Loom

The survey also shows a shifting mood among the Tory grassroots. Even among members who supported Badenoch in the 2024 leadership race, 30 percent now believe she should be replaced before the next election.

Robert Jenrick, the right-wing shadow justice secretary and Badenoch’s chief rival in last year’s leadership contest, has quietly emerged as a favorite to succeed her.

Other names frequently mentioned by party insiders include Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 before resigning in scandal, and James Cleverly, the shadow housing secretary seen as a pragmatic alternative capable of uniting the fractured party.

A Tory strategist close to Jenrick’s camp told The Times: “The poll confirms what we’ve known for months — the grassroots want clarity, competence, and conviction. Badenoch has charisma, but not the control to lead the party into a tough election.”

The Road to 2029: An Uphill Battle for the Tories

The United Kingdom’s next general election is due in August 2029, while local council elections will take place in May of that year. With the Labour Party maintaining a commanding lead in most national polls, the Conservatives face a steep climb to avoid a potential electoral collapse.

Badenoch’s allies argue that she inherited an impossible political situation following years of Tory infighting, Brexit aftershocks, and economic stagnation. They insist she remains the party’s best hope for long-term renewal and ideological clarity.

“She is bold, articulate, and unafraid to challenge groupthink,” said a Conservative peer who supports Badenoch. “But the real challenge is convincing the electorate that the Conservatives still have a vision worth voting for.”

A Leadership on the Edge

For now, Badenoch continues to project confidence in public appearances, dismissing speculation about her resignation or replacement. However, political analysts note that the near-even split revealed by YouGov reflects a leadership in danger of losing both momentum and legitimacy.

Dr. Eleanor McBride, a political science lecturer at the University of London, observed:

“The numbers don’t suggest an immediate rebellion, but they show a weakening grip on the party’s grassroots. Once internal confidence slips below 50 percent, it becomes a matter of when — not if — a leadership challenge will emerge.”

As the Conservative Party struggles to redefine its identity after 15 years of dominance marked by Brexit, austerity, and internal strife, Badenoch’s leadership stands at a crossroads — between renewal and rebellion.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.