Nigeria Launches Talent Accelerator Network to Strengthen Workforce and Drive Digital Transformation

Lagos, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Government has officially inaugurated the Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen the nation’s workforce, address critical productivity gaps, and accelerate digital transformation.

The inauguration, held on Wednesday in Lagos, was part of Nigeria’s participation in the World Economic Forum’s Reskilling Revolution, which aims to equip one billion people worldwide with future-ready skills by 2030.

Government and Global Stakeholders Collaborate

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, described the initiative as a decisive step toward building a globally competitive workforce capable of driving the next phase of Nigeria’s industrialisation and innovation.

“The Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network represents a turning point in connecting policy, industry, and education. It will create a unified platform for driving employability, productivity, and inclusive economic growth,” Oduwole said.

The initiative is co-chaired by the Federal Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Education, and coordinated by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP). It marks Nigeria’s entry into the Global Accelerators Network, linking national workforce development to international talent platforms.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, emphasized that the initiative would align education and vocational training with labour market needs, ensuring Nigerian youths acquire skills that make them globally competitive.

“This Accelerator will serve as a platform for collaboration among government agencies, private sector leaders, academic institutions, and civil society to co-create scalable solutions to reskill and upskill the Nigerian workforce,” he said.

Focus on Digital and Transferable Skills

Teju Abisoye, National Coordinator of NATEP, explained that the initiative would prioritize developing digital and transferable skills, supporting emerging sectors such as technology, business process outsourcing, and green industries.

“It will mobilize public-private partnerships to fund and scale reskilling programmes, enabling workforce redeployment into high-demand roles. Data-driven systems will also anticipate future skills needs and inform responsive policymaking,” she said.

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, welcomed the launch, stressing that it demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to human capital development and digital inclusion.

“By investing in human capital, Nigeria positions itself to meet domestic workforce needs and contribute talent and innovation to the global economy,” she said, adding that the Accelerator complements national reforms aimed at diversifying the economy, deepening innovation, and driving broad-based prosperity.

The initiative will mobilize multi-stakeholder partnerships to collectively reshape talent development, ensuring local talent is equipped to meet emerging economic realities.

(NAN)

