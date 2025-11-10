10, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, wanted over alleged involvement in corruption and financial misappropriation during his tenure in public office.

The anti-graft agency made the announcement in a statement released on Monday, urging the public to provide useful information that could lead to Sylva’s arrest.

EFCC’s declaration

According to the EFCC, Sylva is wanted in connection with ongoing investigations involving financial misconduct, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds estimated to run into billions of naira.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said the former minister failed to honour several invitations extended to him by investigators probing financial transactions linked to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) during his tenure.

> “The Commission has declared Timipre Sylva wanted for offences bordering on corruption, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds. Anyone with useful information on his whereabouts should contact the nearest EFCC office or the police,” the statement read.

Background to the case

Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), served as Minister of State for Petroleum under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration between 2019 and 2023.

He was a key player in the oil and gas sector reforms during his time in office, but his tenure was marred by allegations of contract irregularities and questionable asset declarations.

In 2023, reports emerged that the EFCC had reopened investigations into certain transactions linked to the Petroleum Ministry, following intelligence reports and petitions from civil society groups alleging large-scale financial impropriety.

Political undertones

Sylva’s name recently surfaced in political discussions after he contested in the November 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election under the APC platform but lost to the incumbent governor, Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Political observers believe the timing of the EFCC declaration may generate controversy, given Sylva’s status as a former minister and influential political figure in the Niger Delta region.

While EFCC officials insist that the case is purely investigative and not politically motivated, some analysts have called for transparency in handling the matter to avoid perceptions of a witch-hunt.

Previous allegations and investigations

This is not the first time Sylva has come under EFCC scrutiny. In 2013, he was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering amounting to over ₦6.5 billion. The charges were later dismissed by a Federal High Court in Abuja for lack of diligent prosecution.

However, the EFCC maintained that some of the alleged offences had resurfaced in new forms following fresh discoveries linked to the operations of the Petroleum Ministry during his ministerial tenure.

EFCC’s anti-corruption drive

The declaration of the former minister wanted comes as part of the EFCC’s renewed crackdown on high-profile corruption cases involving ex-public officials.

In recent weeks, the Commission has intensified investigations into past government contracts, oil subsidy payments, and other financial dealings.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has repeatedly stated the Commission’s determination to recover stolen public funds and ensure accountability, regardless of political affiliation.

> “No one is above the law. Our renewed anti-corruption campaign will ensure that every case, no matter how old, receives proper attention,” Olukoyede said during a recent media briefing.

Public reaction

The development has sparked widespread reactions across the country. While some Nigerians commended the EFCC for its consistency in pursuing corruption cases, others expressed skepticism, citing the agency’s past record of selective prosecution.

Civil society groups have also called on the EFCC to follow due process and ensure fairness in its handling of the matter, emphasizing that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

As the search for Timipre Sylva continues, the EFCC’s move underscores the federal government’s renewed effort to strengthen accountability and curb corruption among high-ranking officials.

Whether this latest action will lead to a conviction or end like past investigations remains to be seen. However, it sends a strong message that Nigeria’s anti-corruption war is far from over.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.