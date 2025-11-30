Top pharmacy chains driving Nigeria’s retail drug market in 2025

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical retail sector is experiencing sustained and impressive growth, fuelled by rising health consciousness, rapid urbanisation and the increasing demand for reliable and convenient healthcare services nationwide.

By 2025, several leading pharmacy chains have solidified their positions as industry frontrunners, combining extensive physical presence with advanced digital platforms to deliver quality healthcare solutions to millions of Nigerians. This expansion mirrors broader advancements within the healthcare sector, where digital transformation, improved supply chains, regulatory reforms and heightened consumer expectations continue to reshape the industry.

As competition intensifies, pharmacy chains are doubling down on investments in e-commerce, home delivery, telehealth and integrated care solutions to meet evolving patient needs. The result is a pharmacy retail market that is larger, more innovative and more customer-centric than ever, setting the tone for even greater transformation in the years ahead.

To identify the most influential pharmacy chains, Nairametrics consulted healthcare experts, engaged frequent pharmacy consumers and analysed online reviews to assess reach, customer satisfaction and overall impact.

Among the standout players is HealthPlus Pharmacy, ranked as one of the major forces shaping Nigeria’s pharmaceutical retail landscape in 2025. Founded in 1999 by UK-trained pharmacist Bukky George, HealthPlus is widely recognised as Nigeria’s pioneering integrative pharmacy, offering conventional medicines alongside wellness products, natural remedies and essential lifestyle items. This holistic approach has helped the brand set industry standards in customer-focused service delivery.

HealthPlus provides a broad range of services, including asthma support, blood glucose and blood pressure checks, medicine-use consultations, travel health services and weight management programmes. With a strong presence across key cities—especially Lagos and Abuja—the chain has complemented its physical network with a robust digital footprint.

In 2021, it launched the HealthPlus ePharmacy platform, enabling customers to access professional pharmaceutical care and consult with pharmacists online, significantly enhancing remote healthcare access.

While the brand is widely praised for its service offerings, some customers, particularly in Abuja, have noted concerns about staff attitude and occasional delivery delays. Nonetheless, HealthPlus remains a dominant and influential leader in Nigeria’s evolving pharmacy retail market.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.