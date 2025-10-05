Top 10 Nigerian Stocks That Dominated the Market for the Week Ended October 3, 2025

The Nigerian stock market ended the trading week on a positive trajectory, with the All-Share Index (ASI) climbing by 1,451.01 points or 1.02% to settle at 143,584.04 on October 3, 2025, up from 142,133.03 the previous week. This bullish close pushed the year-to-date return to a strong 39.50%, reinforcing growing investor confidence.

The rally was largely driven by significant gains in select oil and gas counters, with ETERNA PLC and Nigerian Enamelware emerging as the top gainers.

Total trading volume dipped slightly to 2.95 billion shares, compared to 2.99 billion shares in the previous week. Despite the lower volume, market capitalization expanded to N91.13 trillion from N89.96 trillion, reflecting bullish sentiments across key sectors.

Market breadth improved substantially as 53 stocks appreciated, up from 32 in the prior week. Decliners dropped to 43 from 51, while 51 stocks closed flat.

All trading sessions during the week closed in the green, with the market gaining 0.17% on Monday and sustaining momentum into Tuesday. Wednesday’s public holiday halted trading midweek, but Thursday and Friday saw renewed strength. Friday recorded the week’s highest daily gain of 604.6 points.

In spite of the overall positive sentiment, the NGX Premium Index declined slightly by 0.05%, weighed by losses in UBA (-4.23%), LAFARGE, and ZENITH BANK.

The NGX 30 Index rose 1.07%, while the NGX Main Board Index recorded a stronger 1.57% increase.

Sectoral Performance

The NGX Oil and Gas Index led the pack, rising 5.68%, fuelled by a 32.80% surge in ETERNA and a 16.09% gain in ARADEL.

The Industrial Goods Index followed, gaining 1.66% on the back of advances in AUSTIN LAZ (9.62%), CUTIX (9.69%), TRIPLE G (8.04%), BUA CEMENT (5.40%), and BERGER PAINTS (1.79%).

The NGX Banking Index advanced 1.17%, buoyed by a standout 11.11% rise in FIDELITY BANK. The NGX Consumer Goods Index managed a mild 0.13% gain, while the NGX Insurance Index declined by 2.02%.

Top Gainers

ETERNA PLC led with a 32.80% jump, closing at N37.05. Nigerian Enamelware rose 20.94% to N42.45, followed closely by:

– PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC – up 20.87% to N41.70

– LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK – up 18.25% to N6.09

– EUNISELL INTERLINKED – up 17.56% to N39.50

– ARADEL HOLDINGS – up 16.09% to N650.10

– CHAMS HOLDINGS – up 13.24% to N3.85

– FIDELITY BANK – up 11.11% to N20.50

– UACN PLC – up 10.00% to N73.70

– SFS REAL ESTATE TRUST – up 10.00% to N346.55

Top Losers

On the flip side, JULIUS BERGER NIG. PLC declined by 17.79% to close at N122.90, followed by:

– INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE – down 11.08% to N2.97

– UNION DICON SALT – down 10.00% to N8.10

– AXA MANSARD INSURANCE – down 10.00% to N14.40

– UNIVERSITY PRESS – down 9.85% to N5.40

– LEARN AFRICA – down 9.72% to N6.50

– SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE – down 9.54% to N2.75

– JOHN HOLT – down 9.43% to N7.20

– GUINEA INSURANCE – down 8.39% to N1.42

– PRESTIGE ASSURANCE – down 7.43% to N1.62

Corporate Actions and Updates

During the week, EUNISELL INTERLINKED released its audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025.

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE published its Q2 2025 results.

ELLAH LAKES PLC announced its acquisition of Agro-Allied Resource & Processing Nigeria Limited.

UACN PLC confirmed that FCCPC approved the acquisition of CHI (Chivita/Hollandia) by UAC of Nigeria Plc.

Market Outlook

The market’s return above the 143,000 threshold signals growing investor appetite, particularly in undervalued large-cap stocks. With oil and gas equities gaining momentum, analysts project that the ASI could edge towards the 145,000 mark in the near term, barring any macroeconomic headwinds.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.