Tokunbo Abiru to Nigerians: Unity, dialogue key to inclusive nation in 2026

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, who represents Lagos East Senatorial District, has called on Nigerians to embrace dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect as the country enters the year 2026, stressing that unity remains the strongest foundation for national progress. In his New Year message to citizens across the country, the lawmaker described Nigeria’s rich diversity as a strength that must be harnessed for collective development rather than a source of division.

The senator noted that the dawn of 2026 presents a critical opportunity for reflection, renewal and a recommitment to the shared values that bind the nation together. According to him, the new year offers a fresh chance for Nigerians to consolidate achievements already recorded, while working collectively to deepen national cohesion and sustainable development.

Naija247news gathered that Abiru emphasized the importance of grassroots empowerment as a pathway to inclusive growth, particularly at a time when young people are seeking meaningful opportunities to contribute to national development. He stated that empowering communities at the ward level would help unlock local potential and strengthen economic resilience across Lagos East and beyond.

Speaking further, the lawmaker highlighted the need to expand opportunities for Nigeria’s youth, describing them as vibrant, innovative and enterprising. Naija247news understands that Abiru believes targeted investments in skills development, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion will enable young Nigerians to thrive and play a leading role in shaping the country’s future.

“This year presents an opportunity to consolidate on the gains already recorded, deepen grassroots empowerment, and expand pathways for our vibrant, innovative, and enterprising youth to thrive,” the senator said in his message.

Abiru, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, reaffirmed his commitment to championing policies that promote economic stability and inclusive growth. According to Naija247news, the senator stressed that development must not be concentrated in a few areas but should reach every ward and community within Lagos East, ensuring that no one is left behind.

He also pointed to emerging signs of economic recovery at the national level, attributing the gradual improvement to ongoing reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and laying the groundwork for long-term growth. Naija247news reports that Abiru expressed cautious optimism that these reforms, if sustained, would yield broader benefits for households and businesses across the country.

In his message, the senator urged Nigerians to continue supporting the administration of President Bola Tinubu as it rolls out policies designed to strengthen the economy, improve infrastructure and expand opportunities for citizens. He maintained that collective patience and cooperation are essential for the success of reforms intended to reposition the nation for prosperity.

“Our unity as a people remains our greatest strength,” Abiru stated, while appealing to Nigerians to look beyond differences in opinion, background or belief. He stressed that peaceful dialogue and mutual respect remain essential tools for resolving disagreements and fostering national harmony.

According to Naija247news, the senator reiterated that Nigeria’s diversity should be seen as a powerful asset capable of driving innovation and resilience. He noted that when citizens embrace one another’s differences, the nation becomes better equipped to overcome challenges and build a more inclusive society.

