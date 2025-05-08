Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Consumer Inflation
Food Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Health
News
Pharmaceuticals
Investing
Companies Daily Trading
Financial Markets
NSE Closing Bell
SEC Nigeria
Feeds
Search
NewsWeek
PRO
Menu
Search
Search
My account
Get into your account.
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
NAICOM Urges Long-Term Financial Planning to Safeguard Retirement Security in Nigeria
May 8, 2025
Coronation Merchant Bank Posts N12.26bn Profit in 2024, Up 363% from 2023
May 8, 2025
NDPC, Mastercard Partner to Strengthen Nigeria’s Data Protection Framework
May 5, 2025
Standard Chartered Q1 Profit Hits $1.9bn, Up 5.5% YoY, Eyes Nigeria in $200bn Wealth Push
May 2, 2025
Access Holdings Plc Reports 14.8% Growth in Profit After Tax for Q1 2025
May 2, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigeria’s Soaring Inflation Hits 24.23% in March — Food Prices Ravage Households in Enugu, Imo, Oyo, and Kebbi
April 15, 2025
BREAKING: NUJ Hails Dangote as Saviour of the Masses for Crashing Petrol Price Again
April 15, 2025
Food Prices Drop Across North-East Nigeria as Beans Crash by 50%, Rice Falls to N40,000
April 5, 2025
Inflation: Experts seek fiscal discipline
April 2, 2025
Petrol Prices to Drop Below ₦750 as Dangote Refinery Boosts Supply – NIPSS
April 1, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Ondo Leads with 30% of Nigeria’s 290,000 MT Cocoa Output, Aiyedatiwa Rallies Sector to Tackle Climate, Succession Crisis
May 8, 2025
Cocoa Crunch Isn’t Over Yet: Nigeria’s Struggles in the Global Cocoa Supply
April 26, 2025
“U.S. Tariffs on Cocoa Growers Threaten Nigeria’s 606% Export Growth to N1.2 Trillion, Favor European Chocolatiers”
April 4, 2025
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
FG Unifies Health Sector with SWAp Strategy, Targets Improved Maternal, Child Health Outcomes
May 7, 2025
World Asthma Day: FG Rallies Pharma Firms to Cut Inhaler Costs, Warns ‘Breathing Shouldn’t Be a Privilege’
May 7, 2025
Gloves Not a Substitute for Hand Hygiene, Say Experts at 2025 World Hand Hygiene Day in Benin
May 6, 2025
FG Reaffirms Commitment to Ending AIDS in Children by 2030
May 6, 2025
“One Knife Can Kill” – NIMR Warns as Cross-Contamination From Nigerian Kitchens Spurs Foodborne Infection Crisis
May 5, 2025
Investing
NSE Closing Bell
Financial Markets
Companies Daily Trading
SEC Nigeria
SEC Begins Tech Audit of Nigeria’s Capital Market Operators — Survey Opens May 5–20
May 8, 2025
Nigerian Bourse Gains N307bn as GTCO, Fidelity, Zenith Drive Bullish Momentum
May 8, 2025
Nigerian Bourse Adds N1.045 Trillion as Bulls Dominate Trading Floor
May 7, 2025
Capital Market Pays Tribute to Late Pascal Dozie, Celebrates His Legacy of Integrity and Innovation
May 6, 2025
Equities Rally as NGX Gains N413bn Amid Strong Banking Stocks Surge
May 6, 2025
Feeds
Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
NAICOM Urges Long-Term Financial Planning to Safeguard Retirement Security in Nigeria
May 8, 2025
Coronation Merchant Bank Posts N12.26bn Profit in 2024, Up 363% from 2023
May 8, 2025
NDPC, Mastercard Partner to Strengthen Nigeria’s Data Protection Framework
May 5, 2025
Standard Chartered Q1 Profit Hits $1.9bn, Up 5.5% YoY, Eyes Nigeria in $200bn Wealth Push
May 2, 2025
Access Holdings Plc Reports 14.8% Growth in Profit After Tax for Q1 2025
May 2, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigeria’s Soaring Inflation Hits 24.23% in March — Food Prices Ravage Households in Enugu, Imo, Oyo, and Kebbi
April 15, 2025
BREAKING: NUJ Hails Dangote as Saviour of the Masses for Crashing Petrol Price Again
April 15, 2025
Food Prices Drop Across North-East Nigeria as Beans Crash by 50%, Rice Falls to N40,000
April 5, 2025
Inflation: Experts seek fiscal discipline
April 2, 2025
Petrol Prices to Drop Below ₦750 as Dangote Refinery Boosts Supply – NIPSS
April 1, 2025
Commodities