Tinubu’s government reacts as Northern Elders opposes location of ‘national gold refinery’ in Lagos

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has dismissed claims by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the Federal Government violated the federal character principle by siting a “national gold refinery” in Lagos.

In a statement issued Sunday, Mr. Segun Tomori, Special Assistant to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, said the allegations, made by NEF spokesperson Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, were misleading.

“There was nowhere in the Minister’s announcement that the Federal Government owned or established a gold refinery in Lagos or anywhere else,” Tomori said. He clarified that Dr. Alake’s statement referred to the proposed inauguration of a privately-owned refinery by Kian Smith, a mining company focused on local gold industry development.

Tomori emphasized that the Federal Government does not dictate the location of private mining operations, as companies independently determine their operational and marketing strategies. He noted that the Lagos refinery aligns with the government’s value-addition policy, which aims to discourage raw mineral exports while promoting local processing and manufacturing.

He highlighted other major projects stimulated by the policy, including a $600 million lithium plant and a $400 million rare earth plant in Nasarawa State, as well as a $200 million ASBA lithium plant in Abuja, which have collectively generated thousands of jobs and attracted significant foreign capital.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has been creating an enabling environment for private sector growth in mining over the past two years,” Tomori said. “The Lagos gold refinery and similar initiatives demonstrate the effectiveness of these reforms.”

He urged the NEF to support the government’s efforts to build a stronger, self-reliant economy that meets the needs of Nigerians.