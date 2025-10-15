Tinubu’s Defection Shopping Spree Won’t Guarantee 2027 Victory – PDP

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the All Progressives Congress (APC) strategy of luring opposition figures to join the ruling party, saying it won’t guarantee President Bola Tinubu a victory in the 2027 general elections. The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in reaction to recent high-profile defections from the PDP to the APC.

A Futile Attempt

According to Ologunagba, the APC’s focus on defection shopping is a clear indication of the party’s inability to address the country’s pressing issues. “The election in 2027 is between the APC and the Nigerian people,” he said, adding that Nigerians are already judging the APC based on its performance. The PDP chieftain emphasized that the party remains resilient and focused on rebuilding ahead of future elections.

PDP Remains Confident

Ologunagba’s remarks come on the heels of several PDP governors and lawmakers defecting to the APC, including Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who joined the APC recently. However, the PDP remains confident that its grassroots support and strong structure will see it through the challenges ahead. The party is gearing up for the 2027 elections, determined to reclaim power from the APC.

Nigerians Won’t Be Deceived

The PDP believes that Nigerians are not naive and will not be swayed by the APC’s tactics. Instead, they will judge the ruling party based on its performance and delivery on campaign promises. The PDP is urging Nigerians to hold the APC accountable for its actions and to expect more of the same if the party is given another term in office.

The PDP’s message to the APC is clear: no amount of defection shopping can compensate for failure in governance. As the 2027 elections draw near, Nigerians will be watching the APC’s performance closely, and the party’s ability to deliver on its promises will be the ultimate test of its viability. The PDP, on the other hand, remains hopeful that its message will resonate with Nigerians, and it will emerge victorious in 2027.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.