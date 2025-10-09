Menu
Politics & Governance

Tinubu’s 2027 Victory: Orji Uzor Kalu’s Unwavering Support

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

9, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former Abia State Governor and Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has reaffirmed his commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, declaring that the president will emerge victorious in Abia State for the first time. In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kalu vowed to dedicate himself to mobilizing grassroots support for Tinubu’s campaign.

Kalu’s Confidence in Tinubu’s Victory

Kalu expressed his unwavering confidence in Tinubu’s ability to win the presidency, dismissing potential challengers like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Goodluck Jonathan. According to him, Tinubu’s policies and leadership have earned him the trust of Nigerians. “In Abia, for the first time, President Tinubu is going to win the state in 2027,” Kalu stated. He emphasized that he would spend five months campaigning day and night to deliver Abia for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu’s Achievements and Kalu’s Loyalty

Kalu highlighted Tinubu’s achievements in infrastructure development, fiscal reforms, and national security, citing these as reasons for his support. He also expressed his loyalty to the APC, stating that he is willing to lay down his life for the party’s success. Kalu’s declaration underscores the APC’s growing strength in the Southeast, particularly in Abia State.

Orji Uzor Kalu’s endorsement of President Tinubu’s re-election bid is a significant boost to the APC’s campaign efforts. With Kalu’s grassroots mobilization and the party’s growing support in the Southeast, Tinubu’s prospects for victory in 2027 appear promising. As the election season approaches, Kalu’s unwavering support will undoubtedly play a crucial role in delivering Abia State for the APC .

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cross River State Cracks Down on Illegal Online Betting Operators
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

