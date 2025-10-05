Tinubu’s 2021 election prediction:Tinubu to lose if Atiku and Jonathan contest

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

Demola Olarewaju, Senior Political Assistant to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has made a bold prediction about the 2027 presidential election. According to Olarewaju, President Bola Tinubu will lose the election if both Atiku and former President Goodluck Jonathan run against him on different platforms.

The Prediction

Olarewaju’s prediction hinges on the potential rivalry between Atiku and Tinubu. If Atiku runs on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform and Jonathan runs on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Olarewaju believes Tinubu’s chances of winning would be slim. “APC loses. The APC will have no base in the 2027 election if Jonathan runs on the PDP and Atiku or someone else runs in the ADC,” Olarewaju stated .

PDP’s National Relevance

Olarewaju also weighed in on the PDP’s current state, describing the party as no longer a force in national politics. “The PDP no longer the force it once was and no longer has the drive. The PDP today has become a mere vehicle to satisfy ethnic desires,” he said. According to Olarewaju, while PDP may still hold influence in certain states, it’s no longer fit for national politics .

Jonathan’s Potential Candidacy

If Jonathan decides to run, Olarewaju believes he would gain public support if he wins a competitive primary. “If Goodluck Jonathan can come into the primaries and contest in a competitive primary and he wins, we all will support him,” Olarewaju added .

The 2027 presidential election is shaping up to be highly contested, with various parties strategizing to address Nigeria’s pressing issues. As the election approaches, political analysts and observers will be closely monitoring the strategies adopted by candidates and the responses of voters across different regions. The outcome of the election will have significant implications for Nigeria’s future development and its position on the global stage .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.