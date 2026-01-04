Tinubunomics and the arithmetic of illusion

The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Yakubu, has criticised what he described as the growing misuse of figures in Nigeria’s economic discourse, warning that much of the criticism directed at the Tinubu administration is built on flawed arithmetic rather than sound fiscal analysis.

In a detailed intervention on Nigeria’s macroeconomic debate, Yakubu argued that many viral commentaries circulating on social media rely on inflated headline numbers that collapse key distinctions in public finance. According to him, these narratives routinely combine unrelated figures—such as tax collections, oil receipts, borrowing and so-called subsidy savings—and present the outcome as evidence of incompetence or financial impropriety.

Naija247news gathered that Yakubu said this approach does not amount to economic scrutiny but rather creates what he called an “arithmetic illusion,” driven by a failure to distinguish between revenue, cash availability and financing, as well as between federation-wide collections and the actual resources available to the Federal Government.

He explained that revenue should not be confused with cash at the disposal of the Federal Government, stressing that borrowing does not constitute income but financing that carries future repayment obligations. According to Naija247news, Yakubu emphasised that federation receipts belong to all tiers of government and cannot be treated as if they are entirely available for federal spending.

Naija247news understands that he noted a recurring pattern in viral critiques of the administration’s economic reforms. Gross tax collections are often cited accurately, he said, but oil revenues are then added without clarification as to whether they are gross or net figures, whether deductions and production costs have been accounted for, or whether the sums are federation-wide or federally retained. Customs revenues, he added, are sometimes included again even when they are already embedded in non-oil revenue totals.

According to Naija247news, Yakubu said borrowing is frequently added to these figures as though it were free money, while “subsidy savings” are treated as if fuel subsidy removal instantly produced a stockpile of discretionary cash. The result, he said, is the emergence of dramatic totals—often running into ₦150 trillion or more—followed by claims that the funds have been stolen or mismanaged.

He maintained that much of the money implied by these claims never existed in the form being suggested. On fuel subsidy reform, Yakubu explained that removing the subsidy primarily closes a fiscal hole rather than creating immediate cash surpluses. Under the previous regime, he said, subsidy costs manifested through arrears, opaque netting arrangements and quasi-fiscal obligations, all of which distorted public accounts.

Naija247news reports that he added that the benefits of subsidy reform emerge gradually, through reduced deficit pressure, improved budgeting discipline and the ability to provide targeted and transparent support, rather than through sudden pools of spendable revenue.

Yakubu also addressed public discourse around Nigeria’s rising debt profile, warning that exchange-rate movements are often ignored. According to him, a significant portion of the recent increase in Nigeria’s debt stock, when measured in naira terms, reflects the revaluation of existing external debt following exchange-rate adjustments, not fresh borrowing. Treating this accounting effect as new debt accumulation, he said, is a basic category error.

Most critically, Yakubu faulted the tendency to present federation-wide revenue as if it were solely controlled by the Federal Government. He stressed that in a federal system, revenues are shared, statutorily allocated, earmarked and netted before they reach federal coffers. Federal budget reality, he said, is determined by federally retained revenue combined with deficit financing, not by aggregated federation inflows used for political messaging.

Naija247news gathered that Yakubu described Tinubunomics as a structural reset rather than a promise of instant prosperity. He said the reforms are being implemented under severe constraints, including inherited debt service obligations, foreign exchange adjustments, security spending demands, legacy arrears and constitutional responsibilities to states and local governments.

According to him, the logic of the reform agenda lies in restoring price signals, strengthening revenue administration, rebuilding investor confidence and repricing the public balance sheet, while deploying targeted measures to protect vulnerable citizens.

Yakubu concluded that treating national finance like a household ledger will always produce scandal where none exists. He said genuine accountability begins with audit logic, not viral outrage, urging analysts to focus on federally retained revenue, separate financing from income, track expenditure categories and assess tangible outputs such as infrastructure delivery and social services.

Anything short of this, he said, amounts to political theatre rather than fiscal scrutiny.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.