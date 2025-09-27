Tinubu Yet to Diagnose Nigerian Economy’s Ailment – Adebayo

27, September 2025/Naija 247news

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that the President has yet to diagnose the Nigerian economy’s real ailment. According to Adebayo, despite efforts to stabilize the economy, the underlying issues remain unaddressed.

Adebayo’s Assessment of Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Adebayo likened the economy to an emergency room patient whose condition has been stabilized but not cured. He emphasized that Tinubu’s policies have only managed to stabilize the economy without addressing its core problems. Adebayo stressed the need for investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, housing, education, healthcare, and agriculture to drive meaningful economic growth and development.

Critique of Tinubu’s Priorities

Adebayo also criticized Tinubu’s government for prioritizing revenue generation over job creation and poverty reduction. He argued that the government’s focus on tax collection, while commendable, has not translated to improved living standards for Nigerians. Adebayo emphasized the importance of creating an environment conducive to job creation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

Call to Action

Adebayo’s comments serve as a call to action for the government to reassess its economic policies and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. By investing in critical sectors and creating jobs, the government can stimulate economic growth and improve the living standards of its citizens.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with economic challenges, Adebayo’s comments highlight the need for a more comprehensive approach to economic management. By addressing the underlying issues and investing in critical sectors, the government can create a more sustainable and inclusive economic growth path for Nigerians.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.