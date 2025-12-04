Tinubu Welcomes Senate’s Fast‑Track Confirmation of Gen. Musa as Defence Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has publicly commended the Senate for its swift confirmation of retired General Christopher Gwabin Musa as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, calling it a timely and strategic decision at a critical moment for national security.

Naija247News gathered that Musa’s confirmation came less than 48 hours after his name was forwarded to the Senate, following the resignation of his predecessor. The Senate cleared him after a rigorous five‑hour screening session, indicating broad legislative confidence in his capacity to steer the country’s defence amidst escalating violence and widespread insecurity.

In a brief statement posted on his official X handle, President Tinubu described Musa as “a fine gentleman” whose deep understanding of Nigeria’s security architecture makes him suitably equipped to lead the Defence Ministry at this crucial juncture. The President expressed gratitude to lawmakers for acting expeditiously. “His appointment comes at a critical juncture in our lives as a Nation,” he wrote.

Naija247News understands that during the Senate screening, strong concerns were raised over recent security breaches, including the controversial troop withdrawal from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School in Kebbi State, a decision that preceded a schoolgirl abduction. Musa responded by pledging an immediate full‑scale investigation into the incident once in office. He also committed to probing the killing of a senior military commander and other attacks on officers, promising stricter oversight of military operations and enhanced coordination with all security agencies.

Analysts following the development cite the confirmation as a crucial step toward restoring institutional stability within Nigeria’s defence framework. They note that the acceptance of a former Chief of Defence Staff into the ministerial role could bolster continuity and operational coherence as the nation grapples with terrorism, banditry, and insurgency.

Naija247News reports that human rights advocates and security analysts alike have welcomed the move, describing it as “a square peg for a square hole,” given Musa’s track record of cracking down on security threats when he led the armed forces. With Nigeria under a nationwide security emergency and fresh pressure to contain mounting violence, the appointment of Gen. Musa signals the administration’s resolve to rebuild trust in the military, strengthen defence efforts, and ensure the protection of citizens.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.