President Bola Tinubu has cautioned state governors that he may issue an Executive Order to directly allocate funds to local governments if they fail to comply with a Supreme Court ruling affirming the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s third tier of government.

Speaking on Friday at the 15th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Tinubu addressed governors and party leaders, stressing that non-compliance could force federal intervention.

“The Supreme Court has capped it for you again, saying, ‘give them their money directly.’ If you wait for my Executive Order, because I have the knife, I have the yam, I will cut it,” he said, adding that his warnings are made out of respect but seriousness.

The remarks follow the landmark July 11, 2024 Supreme Court judgment, which declared it unconstitutional for state governments to retain or manage funds meant for local councils. The court ordered direct payment from the Federation Account to local governments, as provided under Section 162(5-8) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Tinubu emphasized compliance, warning that continued violations could lead to federal enforcement to ensure local councils receive their rightful allocations.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.