Tinubu Vows Stronger Security for Schools as Minister Assures Nationwide Protection After Mass Kidnappings

The Federal Government has pledged to provide stronger and more coordinated security protection for schools across Nigeria following a series of mass kidnappings that have shocked the nation. The assurance was given by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a federal delegation visit to Niger State, where dozens of schoolchildren were recently abducted by armed bandits.

Naija247News gathered that the minister met with Governor Umaru Bago in Minna, where he conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerian schools become safe learning spaces, free from the persistent threats of kidnapping and violence. He described the recent mass abductions in Niger State, which saw several pupils taken from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, as “deeply traumatic incidents that require urgent and comprehensive solutions.”

Naija247News understands that the Tinubu administration plans to enhance multilayered security architecture around schools, working closely with state governments, security agencies, local vigilante networks, and community stakeholders. The minister emphasised that pupils must be able to attend school without fear, underscoring that the safety and welfare of children remain a top national priority.

According to the minister, the government is set to implement a series of new strategies aimed at preventing future attacks, including improved intelligence gathering, rapid response mechanisms, increased patrol presence around vulnerable communities, and the deployment of specially trained security personnel to high-risk areas. He added that while the release of some abducted students was a relief, the ultimate goal is to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Naija247News reports that the rise in mass school kidnappings across northern states, including Niger, Kebbi, Kaduna and Zamfara, has generated widespread outrage among parents, civil society groups and education advocates. Many critics argue that despite government efforts, Nigeria’s schools remain dangerously exposed to bandit attacks, calling for more sustainable, long-term reforms to rural security and education infrastructure.

However, Naija247News gathered that the Tinubu administration has reiterated its resolve to confront the crisis head-on, insisting that no child should be denied education due to insecurity. The minister assured Nigerians that the government is scaling up its Safe Schools Initiative through stronger collaboration, better funding and targeted intervention in vulnerable communities.

As the government intensifies efforts to secure learning environments, stakeholders hope that the renewed commitment will translate into real, lasting safety for Nigeria’s schoolchildren, and restore public confidence in the nation’s security framework.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.