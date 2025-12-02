Tinubu Using Police Escort Withdrawal to Target Atiku Abubakar – Dele Momodu

Abuja, December 2, 2025 — Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, has accused President Bola Tinubu of using the recent directive to withdraw police escorts from certain VIPs as a political strategy aimed at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement posted Tuesday on his verified X account, Momodu said he “immediately smelled a rat” when the policy was announced, suggesting that a “dummy list” was circulated by presidential aides to test public reactions.

“Tinubu’s spin doctors released a dummy list of those affected by the sudden and thoughtless decision, in order to test the waters,” he wrote. The list, Momodu alleged, included figures like Nyesom Wike and Aisha Buhari alongside Atiku Abubakar, despite the latter’s constitutional entitlement to security as a former Vice President.

Momodu claimed that Atiku was the administration’s “main target” and that the fake list would soon be disowned, a prediction he said came true within 24 hours. He cited his “deep knowledge of Tinubu’s antics, mindset and modus operandi” as the basis for his assessment.

The media entrepreneur argued that if the administration’s goal were genuine, the moment could have been used to expand police recruitment funded by private Nigerians, emphasizing that “No nation can afford to voluntarily expose its private and productive sectors to bandits and kidnappers.”

Describing the move as “dangerous,” “gravely unprecedented,” and “preposterously myopic,” Momodu warned that it could increase insecurity and put prominent Nigerians at risk.

“He is deliberately setting up the poor against the accomplished Nigerians who deserve maximum security,” Momodu said.

He further alleged that the policy is part of a broader strategy by President Tinubu to suppress opposition voices ahead of future political contests, insisting that the country was being led “to Golgotha.”

“This is yet another example of the president playing politics with everything,” Momodu concluded

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.