Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Support Dangote, Cites Economic Contributions

7, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to support and appreciate the contributions of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, to the nation’s economy. Speaking at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, Tinubu described Dangote as an institution rather than an individual, whose investments have been crucial to Nigeria’s economic development.

A Vote of Confidence

Tinubu’s remarks came against the backdrop of a series of antagonism against Dangote by some business interests and labour unions in the oil sector. The President’s endorsement of Dangote is seen as a vote of confidence in the business mogul’s ability to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria. Tinubu emphasized that protecting Dangote’s investments is essential for Nigeria’s future growth and global competitiveness.

Economic Reforms Yielding Results

The President highlighted the successes of his administration’s economic reforms, including a stable macroeconomic environment, increased revenue collection, and improved economic growth. He cited the growth of Nigeria’s GDP to N372.8 trillion in 2024, up from N309.5 trillion in 2023, as a testament to the effectiveness of the reforms. Tinubu also noted that the debt-to-GDP ratio has reduced to 38.8%, below the 60% limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

A Call to Action

Tinubu urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to drive economic growth and development. He emphasized the need for industrial peace and cooperation between the government, private sector, and labour unions. The President also called on the private sector to partner with the government to achieve the nation’s economic goals.

Private Sector Partnership

The government has been working to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive. Tinubu’s call for partnership is seen as a recognition of the crucial role the private sector plays in driving economic growth and development. By working together, the government and private sector can identify areas of opportunity and develop strategies to address challenges.

Future Prospects

With the government’s commitment to economic reforms and private sector growth, Nigeria is poised to take advantage of its vast economic potential. The nation has made significant progress in recent years, and with continued support from stakeholders, it is likely to become a major player in the global economy. As the nation looks to the future, it is clear that the private sector will play a critical role in driving growth and development.

President Tinubu’s endorsement of Aliko Dangote is a significant boost to the business mogul’s efforts to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria. As the nation continues to navigate its economic challenges, the support of key stakeholders like Dangote will be crucial in achieving sustainable growth and development. With the government’s commitment to economic reforms and private sector growth, Nigeria is poised to take advantage of its vast economic potential and become a major player in the global economy.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.