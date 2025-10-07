Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & Economy

Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Support Dangote, Cites Economic Contributions

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

7, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to support and appreciate the contributions of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, to the nation’s economy. Speaking at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, Tinubu described Dangote as an institution rather than an individual, whose investments have been crucial to Nigeria’s economic development.

A Vote of Confidence

Tinubu’s remarks came against the backdrop of a series of antagonism against Dangote by some business interests and labour unions in the oil sector. The President’s endorsement of Dangote is seen as a vote of confidence in the business mogul’s ability to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria. Tinubu emphasized that protecting Dangote’s investments is essential for Nigeria’s future growth and global competitiveness.

Economic Reforms Yielding Results

The President highlighted the successes of his administration’s economic reforms, including a stable macroeconomic environment, increased revenue collection, and improved economic growth. He cited the growth of Nigeria’s GDP to N372.8 trillion in 2024, up from N309.5 trillion in 2023, as a testament to the effectiveness of the reforms. Tinubu also noted that the debt-to-GDP ratio has reduced to 38.8%, below the 60% limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

A Call to Action

Tinubu urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to drive economic growth and development. He emphasized the need for industrial peace and cooperation between the government, private sector, and labour unions. The President also called on the private sector to partner with the government to achieve the nation’s economic goals.

Private Sector Partnership

The government has been working to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive. Tinubu’s call for partnership is seen as a recognition of the crucial role the private sector plays in driving economic growth and development. By working together, the government and private sector can identify areas of opportunity and develop strategies to address challenges.

Future Prospects

With the government’s commitment to economic reforms and private sector growth, Nigeria is poised to take advantage of its vast economic potential. The nation has made significant progress in recent years, and with continued support from stakeholders, it is likely to become a major player in the global economy. As the nation looks to the future, it is clear that the private sector will play a critical role in driving growth and development.

President Tinubu’s endorsement of Aliko Dangote is a significant boost to the business mogul’s efforts to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria. As the nation continues to navigate its economic challenges, the support of key stakeholders like Dangote will be crucial in achieving sustainable growth and development. With the government’s commitment to economic reforms and private sector growth, Nigeria is poised to take advantage of its vast economic potential and become a major player in the global economy.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Taraba APC Chieftain Denies Involvement in Gov Kefas’ Alleged Defection Plans
Next article
Fuel Price Hike Hits Nigerians Hard
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kaduna PDP Suspends Secretary Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
7, October 2025/Naija 247news The Kaduna State chapter of the...

Ibom Air SAGA: My Gesture to Emmanson Misunderstood – Ossai Success

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
7, October 2025/Naija 247news Ossai Success, Senior Special Assistant on...

Fuel Price Hike Hits Nigerians Hard

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
7, October 2025/Naija 247news Nigerians are reeling from the latest...

Taraba APC Chieftain Denies Involvement in Gov Kefas’ Alleged Defection Plans

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
7, October 2025/Naija 247news A chieftain of the All Progressives...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Kaduna PDP Suspends Secretary Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Politics & Governance 0
7, October 2025/Naija 247news The Kaduna State chapter of the...

Ibom Air SAGA: My Gesture to Emmanson Misunderstood – Ossai Success

News 0
7, October 2025/Naija 247news Ossai Success, Senior Special Assistant on...

Fuel Price Hike Hits Nigerians Hard

Business & Economy 0
7, October 2025/Naija 247news Nigerians are reeling from the latest...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria