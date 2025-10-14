Menu
Politics & Governance

Tinubu Urges ECOWAS to Declare Resource Theft an International Crime

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

In a bold move to combat corruption and illicit financial flows in West Africa, President Bola Tinubu has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to declare resource theft, including illegal mining and mineral smuggling, as an international crime that threatens regional stability.

A Call to Action

Speaking at the 7th Annual General Assembly of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) in Abuja, Tinubu emphasized the need for collective action to tackle the menace of corruption and illicit financial flows in the region. He noted that no single country can win the battle against illicit flows alone, stressing that ECOWAS must galvanize international support against the trade in stolen minerals from West Africa. Tinubu also urged ECOWAS to domesticate the ECOWAS Protocol on Corruption and ensure its effective implementation.

A Regional Problem

The President’s call to action highlights the need for a regional approach to combating corruption and illicit financial flows. West African countries must work together to build trusted information channels, equip investigators, prosecutors, and judges with necessary skills, and support each other in the fight against corruption. Nigeria’s anti-corruption strategy has prioritized tracing and recovering stolen assets, with notable successes recorded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A Step Towards Asset Recovery

The President’s emphasis on asset recovery is particularly noteworthy. Recovering stolen assets is crucial to rebuilding the region’s economy and providing essential services to citizens. Nigeria’s experience in asset recovery can serve as a model for other West African countries. By working together, ECOWAS member states can ensure that stolen assets are recovered and utilized for the benefit of their citizens.

President Tinubu’s call on ECOWAS to declare resource theft an international crime is a timely and welcome move. As the region struggles to develop amidst abundant resources, it is imperative that leaders take bold steps to tackle corruption and illicit financial flows. ECOWAS must heed Tinubu’s call and work towards a more prosperous and stable West Africa. The fate of the region’s development hangs in the balance, and decisive action is needed now.

