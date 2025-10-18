Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

TINUBU URGED TO DITCH FOREIGN JUNKETS, FOCUS ON NIGERIA’S SORE SPOTS

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu is facing mounting pressure to cut back on his frequent international trips and tackle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, poverty, and infrastructure crisis.

Since taking office, Tinubu has been abroad 46 times, racking up 192 days outside the country as of October 2025. Critics, including Liborous Oshoma and opposition parties, slam Tinubu’s travel schedule, saying it’s distracting him from the country’s burning issues. They want him to tour Nigeria instead and divert funds to critical sectors like power, education, healthcare, and agriculture. The APC insists Tinubu’s travels promote Nigeria’s image and attract investors.

The presidency has defended Tinubu’s trips, saying they are necessary for strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic ties and attracting foreign investment. However, many Nigerians are questioning the cost-benefit analysis of these trips, especially as the country grapples with severe economic challenges. The debate has sparked a broader conversation about the role of the president and the priorities of the government.

The frequency of Tinubu’s trips has also raised concerns about the stability of the country’s leadership. With the president often abroad, critics argue that governance is being neglected, and key decisions are being delayed. This has fueled speculation about the impact of Tinubu’s travel schedule on the overall performance of his administration.

It’s high time Tinubu prioritized Nigerians over foreign trips. The country’s problems won’t fix themselves – and certainly not from abroad. It’s time for action, Mr. President!

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
EDITORS SHUFFLE ANEC 2025 TO NOV 12-13, TINUBU TO OPEN
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EDITORS SHUFFLE ANEC 2025 TO NOV 12-13, TINUBU TO OPEN

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)...

SOUTH AFRICA WANTS SUPER EAGLES Benched: McKenzie declares war on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie,...

Aisha Yesufu says women should not be denied right to become Nigeria’s president

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Prominent Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu has...

APC IS THE ONLY PARTY IN NIGERIA – UZODIMMA

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Imo State Governor and Chairman of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EDITORS SHUFFLE ANEC 2025 TO NOV 12-13, TINUBU TO OPEN

Media and Communication 0
18, October 2025/Naija 247news The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)...

SOUTH AFRICA WANTS SUPER EAGLES Benched: McKenzie declares war on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes

Sports 0
18, October 2025/Naija 247news South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie,...

Aisha Yesufu says women should not be denied right to become Nigeria’s president

Editorials 0
18, October 2025/Naija 247news Prominent Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria