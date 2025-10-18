TINUBU URGED TO DITCH FOREIGN JUNKETS, FOCUS ON NIGERIA’S SORE SPOTS

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu is facing mounting pressure to cut back on his frequent international trips and tackle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, poverty, and infrastructure crisis.

Since taking office, Tinubu has been abroad 46 times, racking up 192 days outside the country as of October 2025. Critics, including Liborous Oshoma and opposition parties, slam Tinubu’s travel schedule, saying it’s distracting him from the country’s burning issues. They want him to tour Nigeria instead and divert funds to critical sectors like power, education, healthcare, and agriculture. The APC insists Tinubu’s travels promote Nigeria’s image and attract investors.

The presidency has defended Tinubu’s trips, saying they are necessary for strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic ties and attracting foreign investment. However, many Nigerians are questioning the cost-benefit analysis of these trips, especially as the country grapples with severe economic challenges. The debate has sparked a broader conversation about the role of the president and the priorities of the government.

The frequency of Tinubu’s trips has also raised concerns about the stability of the country’s leadership. With the president often abroad, critics argue that governance is being neglected, and key decisions are being delayed. This has fueled speculation about the impact of Tinubu’s travel schedule on the overall performance of his administration.

It’s high time Tinubu prioritized Nigerians over foreign trips. The country’s problems won’t fix themselves – and certainly not from abroad. It’s time for action, Mr. President!

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.