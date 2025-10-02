Menu
Tinubu Unveils Revamped National Theatre, Renamed After Wole Soyinka

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, October 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled the newly renovated National Theatre in Lagos, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts. The revamped theatre is a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting arts, culture, and the creative economy in Nigeria. Tinubu emphasized that the rebirth of the theatre will help revive the nation’s creative soul and drive economic growth.

A New Era for Nigeria’s Creative Industry

The renovation of the National Theatre is a significant milestone in the development of Nigeria’s creative industry. With a N68 billion funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee, the theatre now boasts world-class facilities, including exhibition galleries, cinema halls, and performance spaces. Tinubu called on the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, to establish an endowment fund to ensure the theatre’s sustainability.

Soyinka’s Reaction

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate after whom the theatre is named, expressed his appreciation for the honor. Despite initial reservations about having a monument named after him, Soyinka stated that President Tinubu made it impossible for him to reject the honor.

A Boost to Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

The revamped National Theatre is expected to play a significant role in promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage and influencing its global presence. Tinubu’s vision for the creative industry is to drive economic growth and diversification, and the establishment of a Ministry dedicated solely to the creative industry is a step in that direction.

The unveiling of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts marks a new era for Nigeria’s creative industry. With its world-class facilities and government support, the theatre is poised to become a hub for artistic expression and cultural exchange. As the government continues to promote the creative industry, Nigerians can look forward to a brighter future for arts and culture in the country.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

