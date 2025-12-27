Tinubu Under Fire as Yahaya Bello Lands APC Reconciliation Role Amid ₦80bn Corruption Trial

The African Transparency Initiative (ATI) has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national reconciliation committee, describing the move as a profound setback for integrity, accountability and Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Taiwo Omoniyi Otitolaye, ATI said the appointment sends a troubling signal that serious allegations of corruption, illegal mining and security complicity no longer constitute barriers to political rehabilitation within Nigeria’s ruling elite.

According to the organisation, placing Bello in a sensitive party reconciliation role undermines both public confidence and the credibility of ongoing institutional reforms, particularly at a time when Nigeria is seeking to restore trust with citizens and international partners.

“By this appointment, the presidency appears to be extending political protection to an individual facing grave allegations that ought to preclude him from occupying any influential role, whether within government or party structures,” ATI stated.

The group warned that the decision risks reinforcing perceptions that political expediency has once again overridden principles of accountability and the rule of law.

Corruption Allegations and Institutional Implications

ATI noted that Bello is currently standing trial over allegations involving the diversion of more than ₦80 billion in public funds during his tenure as governor of Kogi State, describing the case as one of the most significant corruption prosecutions involving a former state chief executive.

The organisation argued that appointing an individual facing such charges to a reconciliation committee weakens the moral authority of anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and blurs the line between due process and political patronage.

“How does the government reconcile its stated commitment to fighting corruption with the elevation of a defendant in a major financial crime case to a party role that requires trust, credibility and moral authority?” the statement queried.

Security, Illegal Mining and Wider Governance Concerns

Beyond financial allegations, ATI raised concerns over what it described as unresolved security and governance issues linked to Bello’s time in office, including allegations of political violence and the proliferation of illegal mining activities in parts of Kogi State.

The group referenced Bello’s publicly documented interactions with controversial cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, arguing that such associations, against the backdrop of Nigeria’s security challenges, warrant scrutiny rather than political accommodation.

ATI further alleged that the expansion of illegal mining and the deterioration of security in parts of Kogi followed patterns of weak oversight and compromised governance during Bello’s administration — developments it said continue to undermine economic stability and local livelihoods.

Signal to Investors and the International Community

The organisation cautioned that the appointment risks damaging Nigeria’s already fragile international reputation, particularly at a time when the Tinubu administration is seeking foreign investment, security cooperation and credibility in global anti-corruption forums.

“Political reconciliation must not come at the expense of institutional integrity. When individuals facing serious allegations are rewarded with political relevance, it raises fundamental questions about governance priorities,” ATI said.

Call for Reversal

ATI called on President Tinubu and the APC leadership to reconsider the appointment, urging that party reconciliation efforts be anchored on figures with unimpeachable records and broad public confidence.

“Nigeria’s democracy cannot be strengthened by normalising impunity or sidelining accountability for short-term political convenience,” the group said, adding that justice, transparency and institutional consistency remain essential to national stability and long-term development.

