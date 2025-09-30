Tinubu to Inaugurate Renovated National Theatre Lagos on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will officially inaugurate the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos — now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

The project, spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee, represents one of the boldest investments in Nigeria’s cultural heritage and creative economy in recent history.

A National Landmark Reborn

Originally commissioned under General Yakubu Gowon and completed in 1976 during General Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, the National Theatre famously hosted FESTAC ’77, the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture. Nearly five decades later, it is being repositioned as the nucleus of Nigeria’s creative renaissance.

In July 2024, President Tinubu renamed the edifice in honour of Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, cementing its place as a global cultural destination.

High-Profile Guests, Cultural Showcase

The inauguration will draw a distinguished audience of state governors, federal lawmakers, members of the diplomatic corps, industry leaders, cultural ambassadors, academics, and youth representatives.

Highlights will include:

• Performances by the National Troupe and leading Nigerian artists.

• Remarks from Prof. Wole Soyinka.

• A welcome address by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso.

• Goodwill messages from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Global Standard Upgrades

The renovation, delivered by the CBN and Bankers’ Committee, has transformed the theatre into a world-class facility. Key upgrades include:

• Advanced HVAC systems and fire safety installations.

• Complete overhaul of electrical, water, and sewage systems.

• Cutting-edge audio-visual-lighting technology and stage engineering.

• Installation of 17 new passenger lifts.

• Solar power integration for sustainability.

• Refurbished interiors, furniture, and restored historic artworks across the façade and halls.

Leaders React

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the project “represents not just an edifice, but the transformation of our history and culture into a world-class facility.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the centre “will serve as a global venue for arts, culture, tourism, and international conferences.”

Minister Hannatu Musawa hailed the achievement as “a gift to the nation and a milestone in preserving Nigeria’s cultural legacy while creating new opportunities for the creative industry.”

Nigeria’s Creative Future

The reimagined Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts is now positioned to serve as both a cultural hub and an economic catalyst, offering Nigerian creatives a global stage while attracting international festivals, conferences, and investment into the country’s arts and tourism sectors.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.