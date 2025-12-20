Tinubu to Inaugurate Major Aviation, Transport and Education Projects in Maiduguri as Presidential Yuletide Tour Intensifies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday arrive Maiduguri, Borno State, to inaugurate a series of major development projects and participate in a high-profile wedding ceremony, marking another phase of his nationwide engagement tour during the yuletide season.

Naija247news gathered that the trip forms part of the president’s broader agenda to assess and commission strategic national investments across selected states, while simultaneously strengthening political ties and offering federal presence in critical regions. The News Agency of Nigeria earlier reported that the presidential visit will include official inaugurations in the aviation, transport and education sectors, followed by a private social engagement in the Borno State capital.

According to Naija247news, Tinubu is expected to begin his itinerary at the Maiduguri International Airport, where he will unveil new aviation infrastructure developed through joint efforts of the Borno State Government and the Federal Government. Naija247news understands that the facilities scheduled for commissioning include a runway extension project and a new VIP terminal wing designed to expand the state’s aviation capacity and enhance passenger movement across the North-East corridor.

The development comes at a time the region continues to experience gradual socioeconomic recovery from years of security disruption. Naija247news reports that officials believe the upgraded airport installations will improve flight operations and attract new commercial participation within the aviation sector. Analysts say the project also signals federal commitment toward repositioning Maiduguri as a regional aviation hub.

Tinubu will then travel to the historic Ramat Square grounds, where he will commission hundreds of newly procured tricycles supplied by the Borno State Government to boost urban transport mobility and support local employment. Naija247news gathered that the intervention forms part of a wider state transport reform designed to improve intra-city movement in Maiduguri and offer income opportunities for thousands of commercial riders.

According to Naija247news, beneficiaries are expected to receive operational training and financial support, reflecting Borno State’s post-conflict rebuilding strategy and its growing emphasis on livelihoods restoration.

In the education sector, the president will inaugurate a newly constructed primary and secondary school complex, built in his honour by the state government. Naija247news understands that the facility forms part of an aggressive education expansion programme targeting improved access for school-aged children, especially those affected by displacement, poverty and insecurity.

Naija247news reports that Borno State authorities have noted an increase in enrolment figures after implementing similar education revitalisation projects across the state. Observers say naming the new institution after Tinubu symbolises political goodwill and recognition of federal partnership in the region.

Following the official ceremonies, the president will attend the wedding of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno State Governor and APC chieftain, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. Naija247news gathered that the Nikkah and reception ceremony will unite Sadeeq Sheriff and Hadiza Kam Salem in Maiduguri. The event is expected to attract top politicians, business leaders and dignitaries from across Nigeria.

Political analysts believe the timing of the ceremony, alongside the president’s presence, may reinforce networks of party cohesion ahead of future electoral cycles. According to Naija247news, the event also underscores Tinubu’s growing engagement with legacy political power blocs in the North.

After concluding his engagements in Maiduguri, Tinubu will depart for Bauchi State to offer condolences following the death of influential Islamic scholar and Tijjaniyya leader, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who passed away on November 27.

Naija247news gathered that the president’s visit to Bauchi is expected to include meetings with the state government, family members and leaders of Islamic communities across Northern Nigeria. Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was regarded as a central spiritual figure and his death has drawn tributes nationwide.

According to Naija247news, Tinubu will travel to Lagos after the Bauchi stopover, where he will spend the year-end holiday period. Presidency officials say the trip reflects Tinubu’s intention to remain closely connected to national activities despite the festive break.

Observers note that this tour may also boost the administration’s visibility and project completion record as the Tinubu government approaches its second year in office.

Naija247news reports that expectations are high in Borno State ahead of the arrival of the president, as community leaders, airport authorities and security formations finalise preparation to receive the Commander-in-Chief. Local residents say the visit signals renewed federal attention to the region, particularly given the symbolic progress in stability recorded over recent years.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.