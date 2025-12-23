ABUJA, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have declared firm support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to enforce direct deductions of local government allocations from the Federation Account, as pressure mounts on state governors to comply with a landmark Supreme Court ruling granting financial autonomy to councils.

President Tinubu issued the warning during the 15th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, urging governors to immediately obey the Supreme Court judgment delivered on July 11, 2024, which outlawed state control of local government funds. He cautioned that persistent non-compliance could force the Federal Government to issue an Executive Order mandating direct allocation of council funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

In a unanimous decision, a seven-member panel of the apex court had ruled that it is unconstitutional for state governments to retain or manage funds meant for local councils, declaring the use of caretaker committees a violation of the 1999 Constitution.

Despite the ruling, implementation has stalled. Investigations show that local government allocations have continued to pass through state governments, with disputes involving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), states, councils, and federal agencies delaying direct disbursement.

An analysis of official FAAC communiqués issued by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation indicates that state governments controlled at least ₦7.43 trillion in local government allocations between July 2024 and December 2025, despite the court’s verdict.

Data show that councils received ₦2.08 trillion in the second half of 2024 and ₦5.35 trillion in 2025, bringing the 18-month total to ₦7.43 trillion. Monthly allocations rose steadily, peaking at ₦529.95 billion in October 2025, before moderating toward the end of the year. Overall, local government allocations increased by about 42 per cent year-on-year, from ₦3.77 trillion in 2024 to ₦5.35 trillion in 2025, mirroring broader growth in FAAC disbursements.

However, the continued routing of funds through the State Joint Local Government Account has raised concerns that increased revenues are not translating into improved grassroots governance or worker welfare.

Speaking in Abuja, ALGON Secretary-General, Muhammed Abubakar, said the association fully supports Tinubu’s stance, stressing that the President’s warning was clearly anchored on the Supreme Court’s authority.

“He said it in the presence of the governors, not in their absence. I believe they will comply before the President is forced to take further action,” Abubakar said.

“If they do not, we will all support the President to go ahead with whatever action he deems necessary.”

NULGE also welcomed the proposed executive intervention. In Bauchi State, NULGE President Muhammad Yunusa described Tinubu’s position as a long-overdue relief for local government workers.

“If the President invokes an executive order to stop governors from diverting local government funds, it is we, the workers, that will be honoured,” Yunusa said, noting that the Supreme Court judgment has remained largely unimplemented more than a year after it was delivered.

Across several states, reactions have been mixed. While NULGE leaders in Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Adamawa, and Gombe expressed varying degrees of optimism or caution, some state governments insisted they were already complying with local government autonomy or accused federal agencies, particularly the CBN, of slowing implementation by failing to open required accounts for councils.

In Adamawa State, ALGON Chairman Suleiman Toungo accused the Federal Government of politicising the autonomy issue, claiming council chairmen were directed to open CBN accounts but were repeatedly turned back.

“How can autonomy work fully without CBN accounts?” Toungo asked, insisting the state had already implemented financial independence for councils before the Supreme Court ruling.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) said consultations were ongoing. Its spokesperson, Yunusa Abdullahi, confirmed that President Tinubu has engaged governors on the matter and that a formal position would be communicated after further deliberations.

As tensions rise between the federal and state tiers of government, labour unions and local government leaders insist that full implementation of direct FAAC allocations remains the only path to genuine grassroots development, accountability, and improved welfare for council workers nationwide.

