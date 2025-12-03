Tinubu swears in Aminu Yusuf as population commission chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially sworn in Aminu Yusuf as the chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), marking a key administrative step at the start of Wednesday’s federal executive council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Yusuf, from Niger State, was unanimously confirmed by the senate on October 21 before today’s brief swearing-in ceremony attended by cabinet members. Appointed on October 9, he takes over from Nasir Isa Kwara, who had led the commission since 2020. He was also sworn in alongside two NPC commissioners, including Tonga Betara from Yobe State.

The session also featured the oath-taking of five permanent secretaries Abdulkarim Ibrahim, John Ezeamama, Abdul-Sule Garba, Isiaku Mohammed and Ukaire Chigbowu who signed their registers after citations were read at about 1:42 pm.

The NPC remains central to national development planning as it oversees census exercises, vital registration and demographic data.

Before proceeding with its agenda for the eighth council meeting of the year, the FEC observed a minute of silence in honour of Joy Ogwu, former minister of foreign affairs, who passed away on October 13 at the age of 79.

Yusuf’s appointment had earlier received the endorsement of the council of state in October, solidifying his transition into the role.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.