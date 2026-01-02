Tinubu Support Group Distributes Food Items To Poor Residents In Adamawa Ahead Of 2027 Polls

A pro-Tinubu political support group has begun distributing food items to poor and vulnerable residents in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, in what many locals describe as an early attempt to woo grassroots support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247News gathered that the exercise took place on New Year’s Day across several neighbourhoods in Yola, where bags of rice, noodles, spaghetti and seasoning cubes were shared to residents said to be living below the poverty line. The distribution was reportedly coordinated by Hon. Dahiru Hammandikko, popularly known as Dan Kade Adamawa, who currently serves as the Executive Director of Agricultural Services at the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority.

A resident who witnessed the exercise told journalists that the programme was organised by the Tinubu Support Group in collaboration with the Northern Region Support Group. Naija247News understands that the activity specifically targeted underprivileged families in the area, who queued up to receive the relief materials.

The gesture comes at a time of mounting public frustration over deteriorating economic and security conditions across the country. Naija247News reports that New Year celebrations nationwide were overshadowed by multiple violent attacks, including the burning of a police station in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, and deadly shootings in Plateau communities, heightening fears among citizens.

Political observers in Yola noted that the distribution of food items is reminiscent of pre-election outreach strategies often adopted by political structures seeking grassroots loyalty. While some residents welcomed the support amid rising food prices, others questioned the timing, arguing that the initiative appeared designed to shape political sentiments ahead of 2027.

Naija247News gathered that President Bola Tinubu’s support base in northern Nigeria has been working to consolidate loyalty in key states as economic austerity continues to strain household incomes. Analysts say the emerging pattern of community-based mobilisation may intensify as political alignments deepen in the coming months.

For now, beneficiaries in Yola say the relief arrived at a difficult moment, with many families still struggling through the impact of inflation, unemployment and insecurity. However, civic groups continue to call for sustainable economic reforms rather than one-off welfare gestures.

Naija247News understands that local authorities have yet to formally comment on the food-sharing exercise, but residents expect more such distributions as political activities gradually gain momentum ahead of the next election cycle.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.