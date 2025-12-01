Tinubu Should Not Seek Re-Election in 2027, Lacks Drive to Fix Nigeria — NEF Chieftain Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should drop any intention of seeking re-election in 2027, arguing that the President has not demonstrated the urgency, focus or capacity required to tackle Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic challenges.

Baba-Ahmed, who resigned earlier this year as Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday night. He insisted that Nigeria needs a younger, healthier and more energetic leader in the next election cycle, even if such a candidate must come from within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I’m sorry, but I have to say this again,” he said. “I wish President Tinubu would not run again in 2027. He said his ambition was to be president and he has achieved that. But I don’t think he has run the country well. The Tinubu we used to know — with all his brilliant intelligence for political strategy — hasn’t shown the same hunger to fix things.”

According to him, the President has not exhibited the level of decisive leadership expected, despite immense political power and a long-standing reputation for strategic manoeuvring. He added that Tinubu should instead identify and support a more capable candidate from the APC.

“He should find a replacement within his party — a younger person, a healthier person, a more focused person — and make him his candidate,” he said. “He has all the power he needs, but he’s not running the country in a way that meets the urgency of our problems.”

Baba-Ahmed also criticised the President’s recent public responses to national and international issues, saying they lacked the decisiveness required during moments of national stress. He pointed to the country’s deepening economic distress and rising insecurity as evidence that Nigeria “cannot continue to run things as if they are normal.”

“Nigeria has deteriorated so badly that we cannot continue like this,” he said, insisting that the country requires stronger leadership and a more responsive governance approach ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.