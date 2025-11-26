Menu
Tinubu sends names of three ambassador nominees to senate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally requested the Senate to confirm three newly nominated non-career ambassadors, marking another step in his administration’s ongoing reorganisation of Nigeria’s foreign service.

The president’s request was conveyed in a letter addressed to the upper chamber and read during Wednesday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. According to the letter, the nominations were made in line with the provisions of Section 171 (1), (2)(c) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The nominees include Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Ayodele Oke from Oyo State. Tinubu urged the Senate to review and confirm the appointments without delay to ensure smooth execution of Nigeria’s diplomatic agenda.

The Senate referred the request to its Committee on Foreign Affairs, mandating it to conclude its review and report back within one week.

These appointments come nearly two years after President Tinubu ordered the recall of all Nigerian ambassadors, both career and non-career, in September 2023 as part of a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s foreign missions. Once confirmed, the new envoys are expected to take up strategic postings that will strengthen Nigeria’s representation and advance its interests on the global stage.

