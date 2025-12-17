Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation for New Petroleum Regulators as NMDPRA, NUPRC Chiefs Resign

Abuja, Dec. — (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory landscape witnessed a major leadership shake-up on Wednesday following the resignation of the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, and the exit of Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

In swift response to the development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written separate letters to the Senate, requesting expedited confirmation of new chief executives to steer the two powerful agencies established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The President’s request was disclosed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who said the nominations were aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in Nigeria’s oil and gas regulatory framework.

According to the statement, Tinubu has nominated Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as Chief Executive Officer of the NUPRC and Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA.

Both outgoing regulators were appointed in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari following the enactment of the PIA, which split regulatory oversight of the petroleum sector into upstream, midstream, and downstream segments in a bid to improve transparency, efficiency, and investor confidence.

Profiles of the Nominees

Eyesan, an economist and oil industry veteran, brings nearly 33 years of experience from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and its subsidiaries. She retired in 2024 as Executive Vice President, Upstream, and previously served as Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, where she played a key role in long-term sector planning and investment frameworks.

Engineer Mohammed, a chemical engineer, has extensive experience across Nigeria’s energy value chain. He previously served as Managing Director of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company and the Nigerian Gas Company, and has held board positions across several energy sector institutions. He most recently emerged as an independent non-executive director at Seplat Energy, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil firms.

“The two nominees are seasoned professionals in the oil and gas industry with the requisite technical expertise and leadership capacity to deepen reforms in the sector,” the statement said.

Context of Farouk Ahmed’s Resignation

Farouk Ahmed’s resignation comes against the backdrop of a high-profile public dispute with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, which dominated national discourse in December 2025.

The disagreement stemmed from Dangote’s criticism of regulatory decisions affecting domestic refinery operations, including the Dangote Refinery. The industrialist later petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alleging abuse of office and corrupt enrichment against Ahmed. Among the claims were assertions that the former NMDPRA chief and his family were living beyond their legitimate means, including allegations of millions of dollars spent on overseas education for his children.

Ahmed publicly dismissed the allegations as “wild and spurious,” stating that he preferred to address the matter before appropriate investigative authorities rather than engage in public exchanges. At the time of his resignation, no formal findings or indictments had been announced by anti-corruption agencies.

The dispute drew the attention of the House of Representatives, which summoned both parties in 2024 and urged restraint to avoid destabilising Nigeria’s already fragile energy sector.

Komolafe’s Exit and Regulatory Continuity

While less controversial, Gbenga Komolafe’s departure also marks a significant moment for upstream regulation. Under his tenure, the NUPRC oversaw licensing rounds, production cost reforms, and efforts to attract foreign investment amid declining output and energy transition pressures.

Analysts say the simultaneous exit of both regulators signals a deliberate move by the Tinubu administration to reset leadership in the petroleum sector as it seeks to boost production, stabilise fuel supply, and improve regulatory credibility.

Senate Confirmation and What Lies Ahead

The Senate is expected to screen the nominees in the coming days. If confirmed, they will assume leadership at a time when Nigeria’s oil and gas sector faces multiple challenges, including regulatory trust deficits, fuel pricing volatility, infrastructure constraints, and growing scrutiny over governance.

Energy experts note that how the new regulators handle relationships with major industry players, including refinery operators, international oil companies, and indigenous producers, will be critical in shaping investor confidence and sector stability.

For now, the leadership transition marks one of the most consequential regulatory changes in Nigeria’s petroleum industry since the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.