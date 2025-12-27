Tinubu says Eyo Festival symbol of cultural wealth as mother honoured

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the Eyo Festival of Lagos State as a powerful expression of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and identity, noting that it reflects the nation’s history, values and collective pride.

The President said the festival celebrates the lives and legacies of distinguished Lagosians whose contributions helped shape Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole. The 2025 edition of the iconic cultural event was held on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

According to Naija247News, the Eyo Festival, also known as the Adamu Orisa Play, is one of Lagos State’s most revered cultural traditions. It is usually staged to commemorate the passing of traditional rulers or other prominent indigenes of the state.

The festival is characterised by the procession of Eyo masquerades, dressed in flowing white robes, wearing wide-brimmed hats and carrying staffs known as Opambata, as they parade through major streets on Lagos Island.

The 2025 Eyo Festival was held in honour of the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, Tinubu’s mother and a revered market leader; the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian Governor of Lagos State; the late Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson, the first military Administrator of Lagos State; and the late Sir Michael Otedola.

In a message attributed to the President and printed in the event’s programme, Tinubu said it was heartwarming to witness the festival held in honour of the late leaders. He noted that their vision, influence and diligence in public service helped position Lagos as a state of national and international significance.

The President described the Eyo Festival as more than a cultural celebration, saying it embodies the beliefs, traditions and identity of Lagos and Nigeria at large.

He added that the timing of the festival during the ‘Detty December’ season further highlighted Nigeria’s vast tourism potential, particularly as Lagos continues to attract Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign visitors.

Tinubu commended the Lagos State Government, traditional institutions and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, for preserving the cultural heritage. He also praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the State Executive Council for honouring the families of the celebrated individuals.

He expressed special gratitude for the honour accorded to his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, describing her as a highly revered women leader and former Iyaloja-General of Nigeria.

Naija247News reports that five Eyo Orisha emerged from their conclave in order of seniority during the festival. They were Eyo Adimu, Eyo Alaketepuppa (Laba), Eyo Oniko, Eyo Ologede and Eyo Agere.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the Eyo Festival as a powerful affirmation of Lagos’ identity, resilience and unbroken connection to history. He noted that the Adimu Orisa tradition returned in full splendour after an eight-year interval.

The governor expressed appreciation to traditional leaders and custodians of culture for sustaining the heritage over the years. He said the 2025 festival was of special significance as it collectively honoured eminent personalities whose legacies continue to shape Lagos and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu paid special tribute to Mogaji, describing her as a symbol of strength, enterprise and service to Lagos women. He said the festival also serves as a living archive of Yoruba heritage, promoting unity, purity and communal strength while boosting tourism and economic activity.

The governor welcomed visitors from across Nigeria and beyond, describing Lagos as Africa’s cultural capital and reaffirming the state’s commitment to preserving its heritage while pursuing development under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.

Naija247News reports that the Eyo Festival dates back to 1854 and remains the highest traditional honour bestowed on individuals who made significant contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State.

