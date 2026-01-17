Tinubu Returns to Nigeria After Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Signs Major Economic Deal With UAE

Updated: Jan 17, 2026 Credibility: 85%

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after attending the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026), where the country secured a major economic partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, President Tinubu participated in the global sustainability summit alongside key members of his cabinet, engaging in high-level discussions focused on climate action, economic growth and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the summit, Nigeria and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between both countries. The agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade, attract new investments and promote technology transfer.

The CEPA will also deepen collaboration across critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining and renewable energy, positioning Nigeria as a major destination for sustainable and green investments.

While addressing participants at the summit, President Tinubu announced that Nigeria and the UAE would jointly host INVESTOPIA in Lagos in February. The global investment initiative is designed to draw international investors and fast-track sustainable investment inflows into the Nigerian economy.

The president further revealed that Nigeria is targeting the mobilisation of up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance. He said the funds would support ongoing energy transition reforms and help expand access to electricity across the country.

The participation of Nigeria at ADSW 2026 underscores the Tinubu administration’s push to attract foreign investment, strengthen international partnerships and accelerate sustainable economic growth.