Tinubu returns to Abuja after attending key global counter-terrorism talks in Rome

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after participating in a crucial international meeting aimed at tackling terrorism and extremism, with a special focus on West Africa.

Tinubu attended the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government-level Meeting in Rome, Italy, where he engaged in bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and senior U.S. officials. He also met with Vatican officials to promote Nigeria’s image as a tolerant and harmonious nation. The Aqaba Process, launched in 2015, is a global counter-terrorism initiative co-chaired by Jordan and Italy, with previous meetings addressing prevention, coordination, and operational gaps in counterterrorism efforts.

The timing of Tinubu’s trip has sparked debate, with critics questioning the president’s frequent foreign travels amid Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and economic challenges. However, the presidency insists the trip was crucial for strengthening international collaboration against terrorism, a move seen as vital for Nigeria’s security.

As Nigeria battles insurgency, banditry, and kidnappings, experts say international cooperation is key, but domestic strategies must also be overhauled. “We need synergy between global partnerships and local action plans,” said security analyst, Dr. Aisha Umar. “Foreign trips are fine, but what’s happening on the ground?”

Tinubu’s Rome trip signals Nigeria’s commitment to global counter-terrorism efforts, but with insecurity ravaging the nation, Nigerians want to see tangible results – and fast. Can this international collaboration translate to safer streets and a more secure Nigeria? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.